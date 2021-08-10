Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNewsonvista meal: Dax doesn't really want to - Bitcoin, gold, Biontech and...
News

onvista meal: Dax doesn’t really want to – Bitcoin, gold, Biontech and these 4 stocks keep Warren Buffett shining

By Hasan Sheikh
0
113




Never miss an episode? Subscribe to the onvista YouTube channel!

Over the weekend, Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s private equity firm, released its second quarter results. They can certainly be seen. There are 90 stocks in the Oracle of Omaha portfolio. However, 4 of these account for around 70 percent of the value of all investments. Where should investors access it? At the 4 stocks or at Berkshire Hathaway?




While Daimler and HeidelbergCement suffer from gradations, Infineon can score with a new chipset. The Munich-based company is targeting a very promising business area. Biontech’s figures were also published during the broadcast. Should investors stay on board or is a correction urgently needed?

onvista meal: Quickly informed to the point!

Never miss an episode? Simply subscribe to the onvista YouTube channel!

PS: You can also subscribe to the sample depot and watch lists from editor-in-chief Markus Weingran free of charge and thus have an even better view – even on the move. Create your free my.onvista account today and try it out! >> my.onvista.de


Previous article“Love you”: Ariana Grande sends Dalton birthday greetings
Next articleGold price crashes – forecast disappointed
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv