New round in the endless trial: Pitt-friendly judge must go

The years-long custody dispute of the former Hollywood dream couple Jolie-Pitt will probably drag on even longer. A private judge appointed by both decides in favor of Pitt, Jolie disagrees – and now achieves a partial victory. A court decides: The judge must resign from the trial.

In the custody dispute between the former Hollywood dream couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the 46-year-old has won a stage victory. An appeals court in the US state of California ruled in favor of the actress on Friday, granting her request to recall private judge John Ouderkirk. He had benefited financially from business relationships with Pitt’s lawyers without disclosing this and thus violated his “ethical obligations”, quoted “People.com” from the court decision.

The two US actors have adopted six children together, three of them, and have been fighting for custody for years and had called in the private judge. In May, Ouderkirk agreed to expand Pitt’s custody — angering Jolie. The actress appealed. The Court of Appeal now found that there were doubts about the impartiality of the private judge.









After the verdict, the trial must now be conducted before another judge. A spokesman for Pitt told People.com that the issue was only about a procedural aspect. The facts of what would be best for the children have not changed. Trial observers assume that the custody dispute, which has been kept under lock and key, will now drag on even longer. Jolie and Pitt could appoint a new private judge to arbitrate or go to a public family court.

Tantrums under the influence of cannabis and alcohol?

According to US media, Pitt wants joint custody of the children, while Jolie seeks sole custody. Jolie is said to have been worried about the well-being of the children because of Pitt’s cannabis and alcohol use and associated tantrums. Among other things, she accused Pitt of beating one of the children on a flight from France to Los Angeles. However, the Federal Police FBI closed its investigation against Pitt for child abuse.

After a long relationship, the actors got married in 2014. Two years later, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, which became official in 2019. She demanded sole custody of the six children, who are now between 12 and 19 years old. Since then, negotiations on the division of custody and finances have been going on in court. At 19, the eldest son Maddox is no longer part of the legal dispute.