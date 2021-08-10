Neobank Nuri recruits Ripple expert as the new chief technology officer

Frankfurt She even left Silicon Valley for Berlin: Vidya Mani is the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the Berlin crypto bank Nuri. The start-up, which previously operated under the name Bitwala, is thus adding an IT expert to its management team.
Mani took up her new position at the beginning of August, as Handelsblatt learned in advance. She has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry and in the field of cryptocurrencies. At Nuri, she should make the technical interfaces more customer-friendly and innovative.
In 2021, Nuri has grown to become the third largest German neo bank with over 200,000 customers and one of the few German flagship projects in the crypto universe. The target group are beginners and advanced users with an interest in the virtual currencies Bitcoin and Ethereum. Neobank offers you a classic current account, as well as a crypto trading option.
“Nuri users should find the best product among Germany’s banks,” says Mani in an interview with the Handelsblatt. “A good customer experience is often only understood to mean the appearance of the app or the homepage. In fact, it’s all about the software behind it. ”She wants to develop it further and recruit new talent for it, says the 43-year-old.
Mani has the necessary network to expand her currently 80-strong team. She grew up in India and studied mathematics and computer science at the University of Delhi. In 2002 she moved to the USA.
Most recently she worked as head of technology at Ripplenet. The payment network of the Californian crypto company Ripple, which is based on the decentralized database technology blockchain, is aimed at large customers and banks. Before that, Mani was in charge of payments and data at the PayPal subsidiary Braintree. Like Ripple, Braintree also addresses corporate customers and offers various payment services for online retailers.
At Nuri, Mani now has to internalize a new focus: Neobank is aimed entirely at private customers. Mani succeeds Peter Lindgren, who has left the company, as CTO. She was recruited at the beginning of the year by Nuri boss Kristina Walcker-Mayer. She praises: “Vidya has extensive experience in all dimensions relevant to us”, including “Competence in the blockchain and crypto area as well as experience in leading large fintech organizations.”
She quickly realized that she and Kristina “think similarly,” says Mani. Finally she and her husband decided to move to Berlin – after 19 years in the USA.
“We loved our time in California, so it was bittersweet goodbye,” says Mani. But she likes Berlin: “The start-up scene here is exciting and growing rapidly. In addition, Berlin is one of the very few truly international cities with a great variety – in terms of food, but also food for thought. ”
Mani knows a lot about good food. After work, she becomes a hobby cook. And there is another passion that helps you get out of virtual worlds: Mani has a passion for traditional fountain pens, for example from “Pilot” from Japan, with which she records thoughts and goals. In the case of Nuri, the latter are likely to be ambitious.
