Neobank Nuri recruits Ripple expert as the new chief technology officer

Bitwala plans nothing less than the “future of banking”, according to the self-promotion. (Photo: Moment / Getty Images) Bitcoin

Frankfurt She even left Silicon Valley for Berlin: Vidya Mani is the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the Berlin crypto bank Nuri. The start-up, which previously operated under the name Bitwala, is thus adding an IT expert to its management team.

Mani took up her new position at the beginning of August, as Handelsblatt learned in advance. She has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry and in the field of cryptocurrencies. At Nuri, she should make the technical interfaces more customer-friendly and innovative.

In 2021, Nuri has grown to become the third largest German neo bank with over 200,000 customers and one of the few German flagship projects in the crypto universe. The target group are beginners and advanced users with an interest in the virtual currencies Bitcoin and Ethereum. Neobank offers you a classic current account, as well as a crypto trading option.