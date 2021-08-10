Mental Health 101: Selena Gomez Launches Mental Health Initiative

In cooperation with her own company Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez wants to be a contact person for the younger generation with the “Mental Health 101” initiative.

No desire for LA or the smartphone

Since Selena Gomez had to undergo a kidney transplant and almost didn’t make it, she turned her life upside down. Instead of continuing to reside in an XXL mansion in Los Angeles and being followed daily by paparazzi, she moved to Orange County, a county in southern California, and attended weekly therapy sessions. “Last year I took a few months off. I needed those moments because I had changed myself and grown,” Selena told E Online. “God, if I had known then what I know today … No, you know, I believe it… I believe in good therapy. Sometimes I reflect on my former self and wish I had the opportunity to take myself in my arms. I wish I had experienced some things differently. Now I’m going to therapy.”

Also, the American rarely tries to take the smartphone to hand and no longer wants to feel all the pressure that comes with her job. In a question-and-answer session on Instagram, she explained for this reason at the start of the pandemic in 2020 on the subject of deleting all social media: “I think I would have a lot of people who don’t like me if I said yes. If I could find a balanced, happy middle ground, that would be great, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t the identity of some. [Personen in] of my generation. That’s a big part of the reasons I called my album ‘Rare’ – because there’s so much pressure to look the same as everyone else.”









New initiative

So that not only Selena Gomez feels completely comfortable, she has founded a new initiative in cooperation with her beauty company. “Mental Health 101” is the name of the campaign with which the acting singer helps young people with mental health problems to get professional help faster.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “Today I am incredibly grateful that we have launched the ‘Mental Health 101’ campaign. This initiative is very close to my heart because of my own mental health issues. I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to have to fight anxiety and depression alone at a young age. If I had learned about my mental health earlier—had I been taught in school the way I was taught about other subjects—my journey could have been very different. This campaign is very close to my heart because of my own mental health issues. The world needs to know that mental health is important. It’s just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could appreciate that, not just through words, but through actions.”

In keeping with this approach, Selena Gomez also addressed all those who currently suffer from depression and see almost no way out for themselves. “I want you to know you’re not alone. I believe that you should seek help. After I was aught up in mental health and got support, it changed my life and it can also change your life.”

With Mental Health 101, Gomez wants to give all young fans the push they need to reach out to a stranger and talk about his or her problems.