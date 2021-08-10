MCU: “Dwayne Johnson” was called by Marvel – News 2021

In the DC movie “Black Adam”, Dwayne Johnson becomes a superhero. As it turns out, however, his first superhero appearance could also have taken place at the competitor Marvel.

The actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who once became known as a wrestler, has become an integral part of the film world. After roles in “Fast And Furious” and “Jumanji”, the actor can currently be seen with the Disney blockbuster “Jungle Cruise” alongside actress Emily Blunt. For several years now, work has been underway on the upcoming DC film “Black Adam”, in which Johnson will take on the title role. This also raises the question of whether Marvel was actually interested in Johnson appearing in the MCU. Exactly this question has now been clarified in an interview by Collider with producer Hiram Garcia. Together with Dwayne Johnson, he founded his own production company Seven Bucks Productions:









“DJ and Kevin [Feige] have a good relationship with each other and we had already played with some ideas, but nothing serious. We have a mutual admiration for what the other has created. And what Kevin has built is truly incredible. In the end, however, we were very committed to what we wanted to build with Black Adam. […] When we settled on the character over a decade ago, it was hard to imagine DJ in a different role.”

So there doesn’t seem to have been a lack of relationships to give us an appearance by Dwayne Johnson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to the long preparatory work of the DC film, however, the focus of all participants was probably set differently. Whether Johnson will still have an appearance at Marvel at some point, we will probably only find out after “Black Adam”. It is expected to start in German cinemas from 28 July 2022.