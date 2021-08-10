Madonna or Ariana Grande – SWR3Land has voted! – SWR3

Thursday, August 12, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
For a long time she was the undisputed Queen of Pop – Madonna. Is it time for the diva to pass on the sceptre to pop megastar Ariana Grande?

From 8 pm to 9 pm we will play you a live concert on Thursday evening (22.04.). SWR3Land has decided which concert is going on!

The vote has already been completed.

Live concert on the radio: Madonna or Ariana Grande? Vote now!


  • Madonna



    46,8%


  • Ariana Grande



    53,2%

Hint: The voting result shows an opinion of the users of SWR3 and is not representative.

The next way to vote your favorite live music on the radio is in two weeks.

Because: Even if there are currently no live concerts, we regularly play live music on the radio. Every two weeks, SWR3Land can vote between different live concerts, the winner runs on Thursdays between 8 pm and 9 pm at SWR3.




Ariana Grande – the new Queen of Pop?

Hardly any other current pop artist has polarized as much in recent years as singer Ariana Grande. In addition to her music, she was also the first woman to have more than 200 million followers on Instagram.

Ariana Grande recorded her first live album in 2019: k bye for now. On it, the singer has not only performed on stage and in front of the camera. She also co-produced the album herself. The album contains the song list of their The Sweetener Tour from the same year. Of course, their hits are also on the live album God Is A Woman, 7 Rings and Thank You Next.

These are the 10 best SWR3 unpluggeds

Is Madonna still the Queen of Pop?

She is a singer, producer, songwriter, actress, designer and also a director – it borders on a miracle that the 62-year-old is only supposed to be the “Queen of Pop”, when she also does so many other things. But even if almost everything Madonna touches turns to gold, none of it is as valid as her music.

With more than 300 million records sold, Madonna is the fourth most successful artist of all time after the Beatles, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley and at the same time the most successful singer of all time.

No end to Madonna’s career in sight

In 2015 Madonna started on the occasion of her album Rebel Heart her tenth tour. During the six-month tour, Madonna gave a total of 82 concerts. In addition to the hits of their new album, classics such as La Isla Bonita, Like A Virgin and Material Girl are not missing on the setlist.


