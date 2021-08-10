Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNews"Love you": Ariana Grande sends Dalton birthday greetings
News

“Love you”: Ariana Grande sends Dalton birthday greetings

By Arjun Sethi
0
86




Ariana Grande (28) still seems to be just as in love as she was on the first day! After the musician got engaged to entrepreneur Dalton Gomez in December last year, the couple’s wedding followed last May. On Saturday, the native American celebrated his first birthday as a husband – and for this occasion, Ari dedicated a few sugar-sweet lines to her loved one on the net!

In their Instagramstory, the 28-year-old posted two couple pics with her husband. While the turtle doves kiss intimately on one snapshot, they sit on another in oversized Dutch wooden shoes. The second photo is apparently a souvenir photo from her honeymoon in Amsterdam. Among the pictures, the singer congratulated her Dalton. “Happy Birthday my baby, my husband, my best friend. I love you infinitely”, noted the 28-year-old.

Since her wedding, the “Thank U, Next” singer seems to want to share her love happiness with the whole world. She now regularly shares snapshots with the 26-year-old – and this despite the fact that shots of the couple at the beginning of the relationship were a real rarity. Even from Ari’s wedding, her fans got to see many photos.




Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande with her husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande with Dalton Gomez


Previous articleNew Brazilian Bitcoin ETF wants to become CO2 neutral
Next articleonvista meal: Dax doesn’t really want to – Bitcoin, gold, Biontech and these 4 stocks keep Warren Buffett shining
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv