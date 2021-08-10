“Love you”: Ariana Grande sends Dalton birthday greetings

Ariana Grande (28) still seems to be just as in love as she was on the first day! After the musician got engaged to entrepreneur Dalton Gomez in December last year, the couple’s wedding followed last May. On Saturday, the native American celebrated his first birthday as a husband – and for this occasion, Ari dedicated a few sugar-sweet lines to her loved one on the net!

In their Instagramstory, the 28-year-old posted two couple pics with her husband. While the turtle doves kiss intimately on one snapshot, they sit on another in oversized Dutch wooden shoes. The second photo is apparently a souvenir photo from her honeymoon in Amsterdam. Among the pictures, the singer congratulated her Dalton. “Happy Birthday my baby, my husband, my best friend. I love you infinitely”, noted the 28-year-old.

Since her wedding, the “Thank U, Next” singer seems to want to share her love happiness with the whole world. She now regularly shares snapshots with the 26-year-old – and this despite the fact that shots of the couple at the beginning of the relationship were a real rarity. Even from Ari’s wedding, her fans got to see many photos.









Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande with her husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande with Dalton Gomez

