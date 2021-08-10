Krass: Zac Efron replaces Vanessa Hudgens with Anna Kendrick!  – Kiel

Children of the 2000s remember: “High School Musical” was almost iconic. The films evoke nostalgic memories in the now 18- to 20-year-olds. But Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, the main actors, have long since moved on.









The Disney movies about the musical high school students made Zac Efron and Vanessa famous worldwide. And not only that, the two also became a couple. On the set of “High School Musical”, the now 33-year-old and the current 30-year-old got to know and love each other. The two separated in 2010 after five years of relationship. Now both are going their separate ways. Zac was seen, for example, in the new edition of “Baywatch”. While Vanessa starred in films such as “Princess Swap” or “Manhattan Queen”. Now Zac is no longer in front of the camera with Vanessa, but with a well-known other well-known actress.

Zac Efron with “Pitch Perfect” actress

Many also know Anna Kendrick from a musical film. The film “Pitch Perfect” is about acapella singers trying to win national competitions. Now the two actors will appear on the screen together. Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick star in the series “Human Discoveries”. The special feature: It is not produced by Netflix or another streaming service, but by the social network Facebook. This is a comedy and the series takes place at the dawn of humanity. The characters discover things like fire or the wheel for the first time. But also other topics that are already self-evident for us, such as art, alcohol or the concept of monogamy, are reproduced in the series in a humorous way. Zac Efron will also appear alongside “Friends” actress Lisa Kudrow (who played Phoebe Buffay). The series is scheduled to be released at the end of 2019. By the way, Zac and Anna see each other again in this production. They’ve worked together before, in the movie “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.”

