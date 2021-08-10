Kim Kardashian: The FBI is on her heels – because of a statue!









She desperately wants to be a lawyer. Reality star and beauty entrepreneur works for this dream Kim Kardashian (40) hard. With regard to parts of her family, this plan is not as far-fetish as it may sound at first. Eventually, her father Robert Kardashian (†59) became famous as the defender of NFL star O. J. Simpson (73). But the latest findings do not want to fit kim’s noble career aspirations. The FBI has them in their sights. It is about an ancient Roman statue made of limestone, which bears the name “Fragment of Myron’s Samian Athena”. And this is a real treasure that is listed as a protected cultural asset in Italy, because it dates back to the first or second century.

The artwork was part of a huge delivery Kardashian is said to have bought the artwork in 2016 at the Axel Vervoordt Gallery. Italian authorities, after consulting an archaeologist who was sent to the United States specifically to inspect the statue, stated that it had previously been illegally smuggled out of Italy and brought to Belgium. The statue was part of a huge $750,000 shipment worth 5.5 tons that otherwise mostly included other decorative objects, furniture, and antiques, and was seized by customs in Los Angeles.







What does Kim and Kanye’s trust have to do with it? The reality star owns several works of art that were conveyed to her by the Belgian gallery. In this case, however, there is probably no proof that she actually bought statue. Kim Kardashian is said to have bought it according to the delivery address in the name of the Noel Roberts Trust, so the joint trust of her and ex-husband Kanye West (43). However, her spokesman stated in court: “Kim has never bought this piece and this is the first time she learns of its existence.”

Was Kim Kardashian herself the victim of a scam? She may even have been the victim of fraud herself. The spokesperson continues: “We believe that the fragment may have been purchased under their name without permission. Since Kim never received the statue, she was not aware of the purchase.” Kim Kardashian wants to support the search and hopes that the artwork will come back into the hands of the rightful owner. Until that happens, however, the artwork must remain with the Customs Border Guard in Los Angeles. And Kim can continue to prepare for her bar exam in peace.