Kidney stones: Anna Kendrick must be treated in clinic

Great concern for Anna Kendrick (33)! The fans of the beautiful actress usually know her idol as a funny and sympathetic woman who does not take herself too seriously. The Pitch Perfect actress also inspires on her social media accounts with amusing selfies and clips. Now, however, her followers fear for their health: Anna has now been hospitalized for a kidney stone!

On their Twitterprofile, the Hollywood beauty now told her admirers about the unpleasant complaints: “Big thanks to the doctors and nurses in Atlanta who helped me through my first experience with kidney stones when I was so vulnerable!”Thanked Anna and also listed the names of some helpers. She further joked that she had already feared that her pain was “nothing serious”. All the more grateful she is now for the friendly and fast treatment.

Even from the hospital bed could Anna don’t resist a macabre joke: “You laughed at my tired butt when I said, ‘When I die, delete my Google search history!’ I really appreciate that!”









Actress Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick in March 2019

Anna Kendrick in November 2019



