Katy Perry surprises with dark hair

Katy Perry said goodbye to the blonde-colored mane. The pop star now wears the hair differently and looks almost like at the beginning of his career, when Perry celebrated his breakthrough with “I Kissed A Girl”.

Katy Perry likes to surprise her fans with unusual outfits and looks. This time, however, it was her hair styling that attracted everyone’s attention. The singer, who has long been known as a blonde, posted a photo on Instagram that shows her performing as an “American Idol” juror. She presents her hair as a long, black mane.

But the restyling is not permanent, because in her surprising transformation she has obviously used a wig. In a short clip in which Perry speaks to her fans, the new look can be seen even more closely. Your followers are thrilled. More than 1.2 million people liked the post within a few hours.









Katy Perry goes “back to the roots”

For comparison, the “old” Katy:

Katy Perry, who wore a black mini dress with sparkling, colorful stones from Dolce & Gabbana during her TV appearance, recalled bygone times with the new hair styling. A few years ago, the singer decided to swap her dark-haired signature look for platinum blonde hair. Since then, she has worn this alternately as a pixie cut or sometimes a little longer than Bob. Even hair laid in long waves is not uncommon with her.

That she can not completely part with her dark look, she proved most recently in February and early April 2021, when she also showed herself on Instagram with a long mane of waves in a dark tone.