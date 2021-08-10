How Bitcoin is cheated

Not least because of the massive price gains – and in some cases also losses – of the past few months Bitcoin and Co moved into the focus of the masses. The hope of many investors for quick money, however, is also calling criminal on the plan. Crypto scams are also increasing in Austria, like Thorsten Behrens explained by the Internet watchlist to futurezone.

Particularly dramatic: “They are often extremely high amounts of damage. “Most recently, a case was described on the watchlist in which the damage runs into the hundreds of thousands of euros. Some of the scams come up again and again, the futurezone gives an overview of common strategies used by fraudsters:

Investment fraud

The offers for crypto investments can be found in many places on the net, occasionally the victims are also contacted by telephone. The fraudsters promise extremely high returns. The initial investment is often still small: “It usually starts with 300 euros,” explains Behrens. Then the victims would be presented with graphics showing how well the investment is developing and how much money they would make if they put even more into it.

“You are persuaded to invest more with psychological tricks,” warns Behrens. That rude awakening comes when you want to cash out your winnings. “That doesn’t work for some flimsy reason,” says Behrens. Instead, you should pay more in order to make up for the losses. In any case, the victims never see money.

“Airdrop” scam

Another scam is a fraud with a so-called “Airdrop“. Actually, it is a marketing tool for still young cryptocurrencies. In order to make them more popular and to get them into circulation, a certain amount of coins are given away through various channels. The term “airdrop” also appears in the context of attempted fraud with established coins. In most cases, this is referred to as a “barter transaction”. You should have a certain amount Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin Send to a specific address and get a multiple of the amount back in return. Unsurprisingly, however, there is never a payout, the money is gone.







