Hollywood star suffers from multiple sclerosis

It is a treacherous disease that has now afflicted the US actress Christina Applegate. The star of “A terribly nice family” is suffering from the nerve disease multiple sclerosis (MS). The 49-Year-old now announced on Twitter.

Christina Applegate makes MS public via Twitter

“Hello friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” Christina Applegate explained in a tweet to her 1.4 million followers. It is a “hard way”, but she is supported by other patients. Applegate ends a second tweet with the words: “That’s why I’m now asking for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you.”

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

It’s not the first health setback for Applegate. In 2008, the actress had both breasts removed after a cancer diagnosis. In 2017, she had ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to prevent cancer again. The Hollywood star suffers from a mutation of the gene BRCA1, which greatly increases the risk of cancer in women.









Christina Applegate is the mother of a daughter

Applegate is married to musician Martyn LeNoble and has been the mother of a daughter since 2011. In the 1990s, she was known in the TV series “A terribly nice family” as Kelly Bundy with the nickname “Dumpfbacke” in Germany. In 2003, she received an Emmy for a guest role in the popular sitcom “Friends”. Her last major cinema success was the 2016 comedy “Bad Moms”, where she starred alongside Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell.

Since 2019, she can also be seen in the Netflix series “Dead to Me”. To what extent the treacherous and difficult to assess illness will affect her career, Christina Applegate did not share.

Christina Applegate (r.) with Katey Segal, Ed O’Neill and David Faustino (from left) as the Bundy family from the well-known sitcom “A terribly nice family”. Imago/Ronald Grant

Applegate’s acting colleague Selma Blair from the film “Super sweet and super sexy” (2002) had also made a multiple sclerosis diagnosis public in 2018. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the nervous system in which inflammation occurs in the spinal cord and brain.

The course is very different and unpredictable. The inflammation can heal, but the patient’s situation can also worsen over years. Also, at first, it is not always clear which areas of the body the symptoms affect. In the case of the German trash TV actress Christina Dimitriou, for example, the eyes are particularly affected.