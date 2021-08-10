“Harry Potter” stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint & Co.: THIS is what they do today

‘Harry Potter’ Actors: This Is What Hogwarts Wizards Are Doing Today

Who bewitched time? It has already been 20 years since the first “Harry Potter” film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” flickered across the cinema screens. Since then, seven more bestsellers have hit theaters, which have undoubtedly contributed to one of the most memorable phenomena of the 21st century. Millions of children, teenagers and adults buried their heads in J.K.Rowling’s magical book series or watched Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson swing their wands in the films. But what are the former child stars and their acting colleagues actually doing today? We take a look at the “Harry Potter” stars and what has become of them.

New tasks after ten years of Harry Potter

Many of the young actors began their careers with the “Harry Potter” film series and grew up in front of the eyes of the whole world when the sequels came out every year. And while themes surrounding Hogwarts School of Magic are still kept alive with the unfolding “Fantastic Beasts” series, it’s hard to deny that the original sense of sorcery began to fade the moment “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” heralded the end of the series in 2011. This year was also to be a turning point for the “Harry Potter” actors, because they had to find new heights that they could conquer. Many of them became famous actors and some found themselves in completely different ways.

Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe as the sorcerer’s apprentice Harry Potter. © picture alliance / United Archiv, United Archives/Impress

The main actor of the film series, Daniel Radcliffe (31), slipped into the role of Harry Potter for the first time in 2001, which was to change his life forever. The Briton practically grew up with the film series and spent ten years working on eight films that earned him fame, wealth and praise from critics. It’s no wonder that the actor made a brilliant career in the film scene and has appeared in a variety of roles, including as a lawyer in the horror film “The Woman in Black” (2012), as a poet in the drama “Kill Your Darlings, as a Frankstein assistant in the sci-fi fantasy film “Victor Frankenstein – Genius and Madness” and even as a sentient corpse in “Swiss Army Man”. In addition, the now 31-year-old also tried his way into the Broadway scene and worked on musicals such as “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”.

Privately, however, things did not always go so rosy for the former child star: Daniel Radcliffe confessed in June 2020 that he had often been drunk on set because he was an alcoholic for many years. Since 2012 he has been in a relationship with the actress Erin Darke (36).

Daniel Radcliffe in 2019. © dpa, Willy Sanjuan, hjb

Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint caused a lot of laughs as Ron Weasley.

Rupert Grint (32) landed his lucky role as Ron Weasley in 2011 at the age of eleven. Not unlike the rest of the “Golden Trio”, the actor was able to use the film series as a springboard for a successful career. Already while working on the Potter films, the Briton took on roles on the side, including in the films “Driving Lessons – With full throttle into life” and “Cherrybomb”. After the last part of the octology, Rupert played the lead role in the anti-war film “Into the White” and in 2015 in the French film comedy “Moonwalkers”. The actor is currently working on a short film project called “Instruments of Darkness” alongside Charles Dance, Sean Bean and James D’Arcy. In addition, the 32-year-old appeared in the music videos for Ed Sheeran’s songs “Lego House” and “Drunk”.

Rupert Grint has been with his girlfriend Georgia Groome for a similar length of time as Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke. In May 2020, their first daughter Wednesday was born.

Emma Watson aka Hermione Granger

Emma Watson played the ambitious student Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films. © imago images/Granata Images, imago stock&people via www.imago-images.de, www.imago-images.de

No “Harry Potter” star is as successful as Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger from 2001 to 2011. After the last spell was pronounced, Emma starred in films such as “My Week with Marilyn”, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “The Bling Ring”. Her next big role came in 2017 when she was cast as Belle in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” In addition to her acting career, the active feminist managed to complete a bachelor’s degree in English literature. In 2014, she was named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and helped launch the “HeForShe” campaign, which calls on men to work for gender equality.

Since 2019, the actress is said to be with Leo Robinton, a businessman from California. In that year, the two were photographed cuddling. However, they have never officially confirmed the relationship. Since February 2021, engagement rumors have been going through Hollywood, because the 31-year-old was spotted with a ring on her finger.







Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy

Tom Felton shone as the nasty Slytherin student Draco Malfoy.

Although not part of the main trio, Tom Felton’s (33) Draco Malfoy had an equally important role in the films as Harry, Hermione and Ron. Felton slipped into the role of Harry’s evil opponent from the house of Slytherin at the age of 14. For his role as one of the series’ villains, Felton won two consecutive MTV Movie Awards for Best Villain in 2010 and 2011. After the end of the Potter films, the actor worked on the film “Planet of the Apes: Prevolution” in 2011, as well as on the drama “Dido Elizabeth Belle”. In 2018, Tom Felton worked on the sci-fi horror series Origin alongside his Harry Potter co-star Natalia Tena. For several years he has also been making music under the name Feltbeats: His single “If You Could Be Anywhere” even became the soundtrack of the German movie “Turkish for Beginners”.

Privately, the actor was repeatedly said to have a love affair with Emma Watson. But the two co-stars have only been friends for many years. The 33-year-old was last with Jade Olivia Gordon until 2016. Since then, he officially has no new girlfriend.

Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom

As the clumsy Neville Longbottom, Matthew Lewis was in need of help more than once.

Matthew Lewis (31) stunned everyone with his incredible “Glow-Up” when the Harry Potter movies came to an end. Because the actor, who played the awkward Neville Longbottom, put down a typical “Ugly duckling becomes a swan” transformation. The Briton has also made a name for himself outside the Potter world by starring in films such as “A Whole Half Year” and “Baby Done”. Since 2018, he has been happily married to his long-time partner Angela Jones.

Robert Pattinson aka Cedric Diggory

Robert Pattinson as the charming model student Cedric Diggory.

Robert Pattinson (34) will remain in our memory forever for two successful series. As vampire Edward Cullen from “Twilight” and as the good-looking Hufflepuff student Cedric Diggory. Although the star only starred in a “Harry Potter” part, his tragic role was significant enough to give him the title “British Star of Tomorrow”. Robert had a remarkable acting career, with many nominations and awards for his various roles. Most recently, the 34-year-old, who will play the next Batman, was seen in Christopher Nolan’s movie “Tenet”.

Pattinson was in a relationship with his Twilight film colleague Kristen Stewart from 2009 to 2013. For a while he was with his British actress colleague Suki Waterhouse (28) and rapper FKA Twigs (32) was also one of the women in his life.

Sir Michael John Gambon alias Albus Dumbledore

Sir Michael Gambon played Albus Dumbledore, the head of Hogwarts School of Magic and Harry’s mentor.

Sir Michael Gambon (80), the actor of Hogwarts director Albus Dumbledore, has tried his hand at various areas of acting – from theatre to television to film. He has four BAFTA TV Awards and three Olivier Awards in his pocket and was awarded the Irish Film & Television Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. He replaced Richard Harris after his death and portrayed Professor Albus Dumbledore in his place until the end of the “Harry Potter” series. After that, Gambon impersonated characters in “The King’s Speech”, “Hail, Caesar” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”. Most recently, he starred in the film “Judy”, for which Renée Zellweger won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2020.

Ralph Fiennes alias Lord Voldemort

Ralph Fiennes shone in his role as the villain Lord Voldemort.

Already known for portraying the Nazi war criminal Amon Göth in “Schindler’s List”, Ralph Fiennes (58) came into the Potter series with a long list of roles behind him. The actor, who brought to life the eponymous villain of the Potter series, Lord Voldemort, spent six years with the magical films. A talent with numerous Oscar and Golden Globes nominations, it was no surprise that Fiennes would continue his stunning career after the Harry Potter films. In 2012, the actor got a role in the 23rd James Bond film “Skyfall”. His next big role came in 2014, when he immortalized himself in Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” in the role of concierge Monsieur Gustave. His latest film is the British-American drama “The Excavation”, in which he plays alongside Carey Mulligan.

