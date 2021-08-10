Thursday, August 12, 2021
Fans speculate: Did Cardi B recently have nose surgery?

By Arjun Sethi
Did Cardi B (28) help with the appearance of her nose? About a week ago, the rapper celebrated her 28th birthday together with friends. For the recordings of the party, however, the musician reaped a big shitstorm – after all, none of the guests wore a mask. But the unobstructed view of the artist’s face not only annoyed her fans, but also made the rumor mill simmer: Had Cardi B Perhaps recently a nose operation?

“Did she have her nose done or am I wrong?”, wrote a user under Cardis Post via Instagram. And with this assumption, the follower was apparently not alone – some other fans also joined the speculation about a beauty procedure Cardis Nose on. In fact, the nose of the “WAP” performer looks a bit narrower compared to older recordings. But this could also have other reasons: “She has certainly contoured her nose with make-up,” suspected another user. Similarly, Cardi have also used one of the numerous social media filters for their face.

So far, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar has commented on how Cardi B with real name means, not even to the new rumors. The singer is currently more likely to be busy with her love life. After all, the 28-year-old has been back with her ex-partner Offset (28) for a few days – although the couple had actually wanted to divorce.




Cardi B in September 2016
Cardi B, rapper
Cardi B, musician


Arjun Sethi
