Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin & Co.

Never before have so many posts with the hashtag Ethereum been published on Twitter as in August 2021. In other respects, too, this is the superlative crypto currency these days.

On August 5th there were a total of 59,950 tweets with said hashtag, like from a new infographic by Block-Builders.de emerges. The London upgrade caused a sensation and has so far proven to be a success. The majority of investors also seem to share this view, as a look at the share price development shows. Within the last 7 days, the price of the cryptocurrency climbed significantly more than in the case of Bitcoin, XRP and other industry giants.









While market observers are exchanging ideas about Ethereum on social media more than ever, the large masses don’t seem to have the crypto currency on their radar at the moment. The Google Trend Score for the search term “Ethereum” is 51, with a value of 100 representing the largest possible relative search volume.

Meanwhile, the shows Infographicthat Ethereum investors have every reason to be happy. 96 percent of investors are up, specifically they equipped their wallets with ETH at a time when the digital currency was quoted lower than it is currently. For comparison: Bitcoin is up 85 percent, and Cardano is 68 percent.

Overall, the majority of the crypto scene these days is optimistic about marriage. The Fear & Greed Index is 74, whereas the overall crypto market is 71. The maximum value of 100 stands for the greatest possible euphoria among investors.

“Bitcoin is still clearly ahead in terms of market capitalization,” said Block Builders analyst Raphael Lulay. “However, more and more market observers consider it possible that Ethereum will one day leave Bitcoin to its left”.