Donations didn’t arrive: Is Amber Heard hiding her divorce millions?

The War of the Roses between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard reaches a new chapter – and the image of the actress crumbles.

Depp’s Lawyers found that Heard did not donate her seven million dollars in divorce compensation at all, even though she had promised to do so.

The 34-year-old wanted to donate 3.5 million dollars to a children’s hospital in Los Angeles. Another 3.5 million should go to a civil rights organization. As the British newspaper “Daily Mail” reports, only 100,000 dollars arrived at the hospital. It is even said to have asked Amber Heard himself, if the rest is to be expected. So did she keep the millions to herself?

Did Amber Heard lie under oath?

Stupid for Amber Heard: She seems to have lied under oath. In a February 2020 testimony, she claimed to have already donated all the money. If the blonde lied, Johnny Depp could play into his hands.







Through her lawyer, the actress said that she had already “donated a seven-figure amount to charity” and intended to fulfill her promise. In addition, her client had to “spend millions of dollars to defend herself against Mr. Depp’s false accusations.”

Already in 2019, he had filed a delander lawsuit against his ex after she had presented herself in the media as a “victim of domestic violence”. So the mud fight goes into the next round.

First passion, then mud fight

The couple had met in 2011 during the filming of “The Rum Diary”. At the time, Depp was world-famous mainly for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, the 23 years younger Heard was an aspiring young star. They married in 2015, but after only 15 months the marriage was already at an end.