Deals at Amazon & Co.: Deal of the day: iPhone 12 at a hammer price

How good are special offers really? Are they real bargains or do the deals just look cheap? The ntv-Check shows the real price crackers and worthwhile discounts.

Despite daily offers on Amazon, weekly deals on Media Markt or Saturn: Lure offers and real deals can only be distinguished with complex research. We therefore show the top bargains from the Internet with current price and quality check.

Only good products: Low prices do not make a bad product better. We only recommend good products with a suitable price-performance ratio, strong test scores and/or high customer satisfaction.

Low prices do not make a bad product better. We only recommend good products with a suitable price-performance ratio, strong test scores and/or high customer satisfaction. The best prices: The offers are either the cheapest price currently – or even the cheapest price ever for the product in question.

Prices and availability are volatile. Often the deals are only valid for a short time – until the stock of goods is used up. This ticker is updated several times a day. These are the best deals of the day.

iPhone 12 for under 700 euros



If you want the current top smartphone from Apple, you can get it on Ebay at the best price on the net. For the final price of less than 700 euros you only have to enter the coupon POWEREBAY4 in the shopping cart. The next best offer is 60 euros higher. The iPhone 12 convinces with a 6.1-inch Super Retina display, the Apple A14 Bionic chip, 5G connection and 128 gigabytes of storage space.

Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB) €699.84 729 €

Fischer e-bike with plenty of discount

The cycling season is far from over and those who are bothered by the wind can get help from this e-bike. The Fischer E-Mountainbike EM 1724 supports up to 25 km/h and has 29-inch wheels and a 51-centimeter frame made of aluminum. According to the manufacturer, the battery of the rear-wheel drive is sufficient for 120 kilometers. The 24-speed gearbox provides additional relief in difficult terrain. At Media Markt, the e-bike is currently available at the best price. Elsewhere it costs 200 euros more.

Fischer EM 1724 Mountain Bike €1,199 €1,399

Nintendo Switch for under 300 euros

Nintendo’s successful console is very stable in terms of price, offers are rare. Often you will only find the slightly slimmed-down Switch Lite discounted, the normal Nintendo Switch usually costs about 320 euros. If you want to save, take a look at this offer: On Ebay there is the Nintendo Switch in gray or neon red / neon blue just for 299.90 euros. A top offer.

Best annual price for Apple iPad Mini

The iPad Mini of the 5th generation was not so cheap this year: At Saturn, the handy Apple tablet with Wifi costs just 369 euros. But there is a lot of power under the 7.9-inch touch screen:

A12 Bionic Chip

64 gigabytes of memory

Fingerprint Sensor

Up to ten hours of battery life

Apple Pencil support

Top offer for Suntec air conditioner

At the latest since Corona you know how important good air is in your own four walls. This mobile air conditioner from Suntec helps against too high humidity and too much heat. The Impuls 2.0+ is suitable for rooms up to 60 cubic meters and serves as a cooling, fan and dehumidifier. Via buttons on the top you can set function, temperature and runtime, alternatively a remote control is enclosed. On Ebay, the device is available at the best price on the net. The next best offer is 70 euros higher.

Suntec Impuls 2.0+ air conditioner 159 € €429.95

Robotic lawn mower 60 percent cheaper

Those who have been waiting for a favorable opportunity to buy a robotic lawn mower will be rewarded for their patience. Media Markt brings the Loopo S500 Connect from Wolf Garten to garden owners at an absolute competitive price. The helper mows the green with up to 400 square meters in size independently and overcomes gradients of up to 15 percent. The Loopo S500 is controlled via app or remote control. The next best price on the net is significantly higher at around 700 euros.

Robotic Lawn mower Wolf Garden Loopo S500 Connect EUR 399 EUR 999.99

Gin classics with discount at Amazon



The Tanqueray London Dry Gin in its iconic green bottle is a classic that is regularly used by gin lovers. At Amazon, you just get it with a 27 percent discount. A good opportunity to replenish the stock.

Tanqueray London Dry Gin (1 x 1 l) 18,99 € (18,99 € / l) 25,99 € (25,99 € / l)

AirPods Pro at Media Markt reduced

As part of Apple Week, Media Markt is reducing Apple’s AirPods Pro. The wireless in-ears with active noise cancellation received the grade “good” from Stiftung Warentest and Computer Bild. The “excellently functioning noise cancelling” and the “safe seat” were praised.

Strong price for Sony Cybershot



Photos with the smartphone are all well and good, but sometimes it has to be higher quality quality. The Cybershot DSC-RX100 III from Sony shoots images with 20.1 megapixels, has 2.9x optical zoom and autofocus and can be networked via WLAN. A good choice for vlogging, for example. At Saturn you get the camera just at the best price on the Internet, elsewhere you pay 50 euros more.

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 III €399 €849

Hair removal at the best price

Even if it seems so, summer is not over yet. If you are still on holiday and want to remove unpleasant hair for the beach day, you can get the Braun Silk-expert Pro with a wide attachment and two precision attachments at the best price on Amazon. The next best offer is just under 50 euros higher. The hair removal device works with light pulses and is suitable for women and men.

DISPLAY Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 PL5347 IPL hair removal device for permanently visible hair removal for women and men, white/gold, with wide attachment and two precision attachments €379.00 €648.76 To the offer

Stainless steel drinking bottles in various sizes and colours

If you don’t feel like plastic bottles anymore, buy a stainless steel bottle on the go. It keeps water, tea & Co. warm or cold for several hours, is leak-proof and is even suitable for carbonated drinks. On Ebay you get this stainless steel bottle in three sizes and different colors just at a low price, if you use the coupon LEARN in the shopping cart.

Lars Nysom drinking bottle made of stainless steel in different sizes, for example 1 liter €24.82 €27.99

Rockstar energy drink with savings potential

Is the supply of energy drinks running low? Amazon provides a remedy. Because there are just many varieties of Rockstar Energy in a twelve-pack with 16 percent discount to have. In addition, you save if you activate the savings subscription, which can be cancelled at any time.

Rockstar Energy Drink Original – Caffeinated soft drink for the energy kick, DISPOSABLE (12x 500ml) 16,99 € (2,83 € / l) 20,28 € (3,38 € / l)

Puma running shoes for Mercedes fans

The Puma Mercedes Drift Cat 8 is available on Ebay in black or white just greatly reduced. Car lovers will be delighted with the Mercedes logo on the heel and the AMG Petronas lettering on the page.

Puma Mercedes Drift Cat 8 Running Shoes €37.95 €109.95

JBL Reflect Flow in the Amazon offer

The JBL Reflect Flow received the final score of 1.7 from Stiftung Warentest.The wireless in-ears were able to convince with sound quality, wearing comfort and durability. One battery charge lasts up to ten hours, the charging case provides two more full charges. Although the earbuds do not have active noise cancellation, there is a transparency mode. Thanks to their ergonomic shape, they are ideally suited as sports headphones. Amazon has a top price, the next best offer is 20 euros higher.

JBL Reflect Flow In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones in Black – Wireless Earbuds with Talk Thru Technology and Microphone – Waterproof Sports Headphones Class IPX7 – Incl. Charging Case €105.27 €149.00

Good deal for MacBook Air

Getting something done for work on the go is easy with the MacBook Air: The 13.3-inch display offers vivid images, the Apple M1 chip together with eight Gigabyte Memory and a fast 256 gigabyte SSD hard drive for fast workflows. In addition, the MacBook Air is extremely thin and the battery lasts up to 18 hours, according to the manufacturer. A reliable working partner who is currently the cheapest on Ebay if you use the coupon POWEREBAY4 in the shopping cart.

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) €953.27 €992.99

Dyson Omni-Glide at a low price



You can’t get the new hard floor vacuum cleaner from Dyson cheaper anywhere. The Omni-Glide has a movable neck and 360-degree wheels that allow you to get to every corner. The floor nozzle including brush rollers absorbs dirt and dust and has been specially developed for hard floors. Practical: With one handle, the Dyson can be converted into a handheld vacuum cleaner. According to the manufacturer, one battery charge is enough for twenty minutes of cleaning.

iPhone 11 Pro for 699 euros

Even though the iPhone 12 is now on the market, the iPhone 11 Pro is still a top smartphone with very good technology. An A13 Bionic chip and 4 gigabytes of RAM work under the 5.8-inch display. 64 gigabytes of storage space are available. This is a bit too small for one or the other, but the price convinces: On Ebay, the smartphone currently costs 699 euros in the colors silver or night green.

Facial care at half price

The Braun FaceSpa Pro takes care of all aspects of facial care: Among other things, it serves as an epilator for annoying hair, but also has attachments for skin tightening and cleansing ready. This complete package comes with charger, storage bag and holder and is currently available on Amazon at the best price on the net. For less than 100 euros you rarely get the set.

Braun FaceSpa Pro SE921, all-in-one beauty device for facial epilation, incl. facial epilator, attachment for skin tightening & facial cleansing brush €92.99 €189.99

Imperial Steak Knife Set 50% Reduced



The summer shows up again this week in many regions of Germany. This also makes the hearts of barbecue fans beat faster. And what is the best way to enjoy your fried steak? Of course with an appropriate cutting tool. The current discount campaign for the 6-piece Imperial steak knife set by Stanley Rogers is just right.

Imperial Steak Knife Set, 6 pieces, stainless steel €22.50 €49.99

Best price for Roborock robot vacuums



Chip Online praises the Roborock S7: “It cleans well and is ready quickly.” For this there is the grade “very good”. The Roborock S7 sucks and wipes, the mop is moved by sound technology and lifted in time thanks to carpet sensors so that carpets do not get wet. The work of the little helper can be monitored via app. On Ebay you can currently get it at the best price if you use the coupon PRACTICALLY in the shopping cart.

Smartwatch at the currently cheapest price



If you want to be in the picture for little money about your calorie consumption, sports activities, news from the smartphone and more, you have a very cheap smartwatch at hand with the Xiaomi Mi. Among other things, the watch measures heart rate, monitors sleep, is waterproof, has GPS and an electronic compass. The Amazon price is just including shipping costs the cheapest.

1.4 inch LCD touch screen

11 sport modes

Measures heart rate, air pressure, altitude

Waterproof up to 50 meters

Reports calls, SMS, app notifications

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Smartwatch (1.4″ TFTLCD touch screen; measurement and monitoring of heart rate, sleep cycle; GPS; Air pressure & altimeter; 11 sport modes; 5 ATM; 9 days battery life) Blue €49.00 €59.99





To the offer

Attractive LG OLED offer



The LG OLED48C17LB OLED TV cost over 1,500 euros in May, now you can get it at Media Markt for 1,379 euros. A strong price, on which the electronics chain puts a 100-euro gift coupon on top, which you get after the purchase by mail. The effective price of 1,279 euros including shipping is the best price for the OLED TV, which was tested at Computer Bild with “very good”.

48 inches (121 centimeters) screen diagonal

4K resolution

Compatible with voice assistants

4 HDMI 2.1 ports for best gaming with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

LG OLED48C17LB OLED TV + 100 Euro Coupon €1,379 €1,649

Bargain: The JBL Tune 215 TWS at Saturn



The bass-heavy JBL sound is available at Saturn with these wireless in-ears just very cheap. The Tune 215 TWS have 6-millimeter drivers, can be used for hands-free calls and boast long battery life: With one charge, the headphones last 5 hours, including the charging case you get 25 hours of music enjoyment.

Amex Gold with 144 Euro starting credit



For a limited period of time, Amex offers travelers a rich bonus: With the receipt of the Gold Card, there are 144 euros credit for various mobility offers under the motto “The Go in Gold”. Within three months of receipt of the card, any euro spent will be credited back to the providers Free Now, Park Now, bahn.de or in the DB Navigator app after a maximum of three days.

Promotion: 144 Euro mobility credit

Period: 3 months after receipt of the card

Services: Free Now, Park Now, bahn.de, DB Navigator

Special feature: No minimum turnover

Mathematically, Amex gives away a full year of the card fee (12 euros per month). There is no minimum turnover for this promotion.

American Express Gold Card Promotion: 144 Euro Mobility Credit

Gigaset CL660HX reduced again

If you are looking for a cordless phone that also harmonises wonderfully with the fritz!box at home, this DECT model is the perfect choice. It stores up to 400 address book entries and can be linked to a router. At Saturn it currently costs 33 euros in the offer. The best price on the net.

Fire TV Stick 4K at half price

Amazon currently offers the Fire TV Stick 4K with a 50 percent discount. The Streaming Stick is simply plugged into the TV and can be controlled with the Alexa voice remote control. It provides access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and many other streaming services and apps and plays them in 4K and including HDR.

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote €29.99 €59.99

Exclusive offer for red wine set

The wine retailer Hawesko has put together a limited red wine package exclusively for ntv readers: It consists of eight bottles of the red wine El Viejo Castillo De Monlero Tempranillo. There are two wine crystal glasses from Zwiesel. Everything together is just a whopping 54 percent cheaper. The details:

8 bottles of El Viejo Castillo De Monlero Tempranillo (2019): 8,95 Euro each

2 wine crystal glasses of the Pure series by Zwiesel: 14,90 Euro

Regular Price: 86,50 Euro

Offer with 54 percent discount: 39,90 Euro

Tempranillo Red Wine Package €39.90 €86.50

PlayStation 5 controller + top game for 100 euros



PlayStation 5 gamers in particular can save a lot at Media Markt. There is the DualSense controller together with the brand new top game “Ratchet & Clank”: Rift Apart for 99.99 euros. For the deal price, simply add both products to the shopping cart, the deduction is made at the checkout.

PlayStation 5 Controller + Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart €99.99 €138.98

Samsung Portable SSD with one terabyte



Ssd (Solid State Drive) hard drives are the fastest storage media. In contrast to conventional HDD disks (Hard Disc Drive), the stored data is not read out mechanically. Therefore, the access speeds are many times higher. Another advantage is that SSDs are much more robust and therefore more durable. Saturn is currently offering an external SSD with 1 terabyte of storage space at the top price of 119 euros.

SAMSUNG Portable SSD T7 EUR 119 EUR 151.99

Sports trampoline on Amazon with 53 percent discount

Trampoline jumping is fun and helps with fat burning and muscle building. If you want to burn off energy at home, you will currently find what you are looking for at Amazon. The best-selling trampoline from SportPlus costs around 57 instead of 120 euros.

Diameter frame: 126 centimeters

Diameter jumping surface: 95 centimeters

Grab handle: five steps height-adjustable, removable

User weight: up to 130 kilograms

SportPlus fitness trampoline, TÜV-tested, Ø 126cm, quiet rubber rope suspension, 5-fold height-adjustable handle, incl. edge cover, user weight up to 130kg, trampoline for jumping fitness €56.60 €119.99

Kenwood food processor greatly reduced

The Kenwood Chef is a classic among food processors. Thanks to its timeless metal housing, it makes a valuable impression while the 1,000-watt motor provides power. The deal at Saturn includes:

Kenwood Chef Food Processor

K-hooks, dough hooks, balloon snow bites

Acrylic mixing attachment (1.5 liters)

Multi-shredder (1.2 liters)

Stainless steel bowl

Kenwood Chef Food Processor €299 €589

Flight simulator with joystick at a bargain price



Fly an airplane across the globe once. With the Flight Simulator, this is at least possible virtually. At Media Markt you get the flight simulation from Microsoft in the Xbox version just together with the T-Flight Hotas One from Thrustmaster for a favorable deal price. To do this, simply add both products to the shopping cart.

Flight Simulator for Xbox + Thrustmaster Joystick €104.99 €158.98

Disney promotion at Saturn: free cup with motif

For big and small fans of the cult animated films, Saturn currently has a nice action. If you buy two DVDs or Blu-Rays at a special price, you will receive a cup with Disney motif for free. You can choose from a variety of Disney classics from Dumbo to Peter Pan.

2 movies + free cup, e.B. Bambi + Dumbo (Blu-Ray) €19.98 €24.48

FFP2 masks with over 50 percent discount



The mask requirement will probably accompany us for some time. If you want to refresh your stock, you will get a good offer from Amazon. There, the CE-certified FFP2 masks from Simplecase in a pack of 40 currently cost over 20 euros less. A top deal.

Simplecase 40pcs FFP2 Mask, CE Certified by Officially Notified Body CE2834, Respirator, Particulate Filter Mask 20,59 € (0,51 € / Piece) 46,60 € (1,16 € / piece)

Compare offers & brochures



In the free kaufDA.de app, all important offers and brochures from Media Markt, Saturn & Co. can be viewed with one click. In addition to Germany-wide deals, you will also find regionally and locally available products and prices.

Up to 50 percent discount at Marc O’Polo



At Marc O’Polo, you can save up to 50 percent on the sale. From shirts and shirts to shoes to backpacks, belts and caps, you will find everything your fashion heart desires. In addition, it is worth subscribing to the newsletter:

Siemens refrigerated freezer combination at Saturn the cheapest



If you are looking for a new fridge-freezer combination, Saturn is currently cheap. There, this free-standing model from Siemens currently costs 399 euros. With 30 euros, this is by far the best price on the Internet. The refrigerator including the freezer part below holds a total of 308 liters. The freezer compartment is equipped with low-frost technology to defrost it less often.

Siemens KG36VVLEA fridge freezer combination €399 €779

Talisker Skye: Save heavily with strong Scotch



The single malt whisky from the Scottish Isle of Skye is usually strong and peaty in taste. The Talisker Skye variant softens the rugged character according to the description and comes with aromas of sweet smoke, pepper and fresh citrus fruits. With Amazon, you save just ten percent extra if you click on the coupon and use the savings subscription, which can be cancelled at any time.

Talisker Skye Single Malt Scotch Whisky – in maritime gift box, 0.7l 31,99 € (45,70 € / l) 37,99 € (54,27 € / l)

Exclusively at ntv: E-bikes at a deal price of 999 euros



At the moment, e-bikes are quite in demand, but still comparatively expensive. This offer is just right: ntv.de readers get 300 euros Discount on e-bikes from Elektrofahrrad-einfach.de, including free standard delivery. Reduced are the models Allegro City R (26 and 28 inches) and Allegro Trekking R (28 inches), which usually currently cost 1,299 euros. ntv.de readers get the bikes for 999 euros. All details about the deal here at a glance.

Allegro City R

The sporty city bike is not only suitable for longer trips on weekends or on holiday, but also for the way to work. Chain and tires are covered by mudguards, so on rainy days the clothes stay clean. Mechanical rim brakes stop the wheel reliably and quickly, the frame is made of aluminum. When driving, five different support modes can be selected. Other features:

Luggage rack front and rear

Shimano six-speed derailleur

Available in two sizes (26 inches and 28 inches)

Range: up to 120 kilometers

Weight: approx. 25 kilograms

Allegro City R (26 inches and 28 inches) 999 € €1,299

Allegro Trekking R

Whether on dirt roads or on the road, this trekking bike is a reliable and chic base. The suspension fork of the Allegro wheel absorbs shocks caused by unevenness in the ground, which increases driving comfort and safety. Also on this bike with rear-wheel electric drive, the frame is made of high-quality aluminum. Other equipment details:

Shimano six-speed derailleur with rotary handle switch

five different support modes selectable

Range: up to 120 kilometers

Weight: approx. 25 kilograms

Allegro Trekking R (28 inches) 999 € €1,299

Exclusive wine package at ntv



Exclusively on ntv: If you are still looking for the perfect wine accompaniment to the grill menu, you will find it here: Only here the wine retailer Hawesko offers two bottles of five selected wines together with the grill recipe book “Weber’s Hot & Spicy” with 53 percent discount.

Wine package "The perfect wines for grilling" €49.90 €105.65

Every day you can find strong offers on the Internet for televisions, smartphones, game consoles, food, beauty products and more. Deals vary and often change quickly. It is therefore worthwhile to look in regularly to be at the forefront of bargain hunting.