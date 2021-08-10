Classic is reissed as a two-piece – Quotenmeter.de

François Civil, Eva Green and Vincent Cassel play the leading roles.

Film producer Dimitri Rassam joins forces with Pathé to create a two-part adaptation of Alexandre Duma’s classic “The Three Musketeers”. According to an exclusive report by the trade journal Variety, the production costs amount to 60 million euros. This makes it arguably the most ambitious film project in Europe with the exception of the UK since the beginning of the pandemic. The films with the titlesandwill be filmed simultaneously in France at the end of the summer.

Then the main characters DArtagnan, Milady and Athos are played by François Civil, Eva Green and Vincent Cassel. Currently, the project is still in pre-production. The German production company Constantin Film and DeAPlaneta from Spain are also on board to produce together and have already acquired rights for Germany and Spain. In France, the film is distributed by Pathé. The film was pre-purchased by M6, OCS and Canal Plus. M6 will also co-produce.









The star-studded cast, which includes experienced actors and up-and-coming talent, also includes Vicky Krieps as Queen Anne of Austria, Pio Marmaï as Porthos, Duris as Aramis, Louis Garrel as King Louis XIII and British Thesp Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the Duke of Buckingham, as well as rising French star Lyna Khoudri as Constance Bonacieux. More roles are set to be announced in the coming weeks, including the new character Hannibal, based on the true story of Louis Anniaba, the first black musketeer in French history.

We feel a whole lot of responsibility to protect the work of Dumas while offering an authentic and exciting film story for today’s audience,” said Rassam, one of France’s top producers.

