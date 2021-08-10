Cardano Up 10% – Price Rise In Full Swing By Investing.com



Cardano increases by 10% – price increase in full swing



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 1.607681 on Tuesday at 10:53 PM (20:53 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, up 10.08%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since July 21st.

The latest upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 51.135804B billion or 2.74% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market cap was $ 71.557257B.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 1.457631 on the downside and $ 1.607681 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has increased 16.82%. Cardano’s average trading volume over the last 24 hours of trading was $ 2.759515B or 2.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.3237 on the lower and $ 1.6077 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 34.65% away from the record high, which was marked on May 16 at $ 2.46 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 45,709.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.61% on the day.

On the Investing.com Index, it was up 2.97% to $ 3,161.11.









Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $ 855.264112B or 45.87% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was last at $ 368.582493B or 19.77% of the total market cap.