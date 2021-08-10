Capri: Hotspot of the stars | GALA.de

Capri – the sonorous name alone makes us revel. This is also the case for the numerous stars who cavort on the island and celebrate their love.

Spectacular rocks jutting out of turquoise blue sea, the sensationally shining Blue Grotto, dreamlike bars, exclusive shops, bars and roof terraces, romantic alleys, colorful houses, lemon and olive groves – Capri is the essence of beautiful Italy. Icons such as Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren, Brigitte Bardot and Jackie Kennedy have already enjoyed the Dolce Vita on the island in the Gulf of Naples. To this day, the jet set meets here in the summer: Mariah Carey owns an estate and Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts and Demi Moore are also regularly spotted. We watched Bennifer kissing and Heidi with Tom and Orlando Bloom with Katy Perry eating truffles.

J.Lo and Ben Affleck



Jennifer Lopez is enjoying her new old love with Ben Affleck on Capri. Bennifer was photographed strolling in the legendary Via Camerelle, on Instagram J.Lo shows herself on her yacht. If you leaf through the photos, you will come across an intimate kiss with Ben, who comes across as far less summery in his shirt and trousers than his sweetheart.

Heidi and Tom



Heidi Klum also celebrates her love on Capri – the place where she tied the knot with Tom Kaulitz two years ago. On August 3, 2019, the two got married on the luxury yacht “Christina O” off Capri. Also on their second wedding day, the couple seems in love as on the first day.

Sylvie Meis



Today she is already lounging in the sun on Mykonos, but last week she was still working on her perfect complexion on Capri: Sylvie Meis is visibly well served by the Mediterranean sun.









Barbara Meier



Meis girlfriend and ex-GNTM winner Barbara Meier was also not far away: Together, the two women posed in front of the spectacular rocks of Capri.

Clea-Lacy



Too Ex-Bachelor Star Clea-Lacy Juhn is fascinated by the famous Faraglionis on Capri – the four steeply out of the Sea towering rocks. She writes: “The legend says that when you drive through the arch you should kiss and wish for something – it will come true,” she adds.

Vanessa Hudgens



Actress Vanessa Hudgens also poses on their yacht in front of the legendary rocks of Capri.

Karolina Kurkova



Top model Karolina Kurkova enjoys the shade provided by the island’s magnificent lemon trees.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry



Orlando Bloom also shares holiday photos of Capri. He quoted Dean Martin’s song “That’s Amore” with the words: “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie / That’s amore / When the world seems to shine like you’ve had too much wine / That’s amore”

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry celebrated their “Amore” at a date night at the legendary nightclub “Taverna Anema e Core.”

