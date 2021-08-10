Camila Cabello: That’s how much she’s infatuated with Emilia Clarke

Camila Cabello is a huge “Game of Thrones” fan. That’s why she couldn’t hide her enthusiasm when she met Emilia Clarke.

Camila Cabello (22, “Havana”) will certainly not forget this appearance in the British “The Graham Norton Show” so quickly. Comedian Graham Norton (56) had next to her “Game of Thrones” megastar Emilia Clarke (33) as a guest, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the series. Cabello greeted Clarke with the words, “My Queen!”

All seasons seen in one month



“Excuse me, I just wanted to say that I’m the biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ fan in the world,” the singer enthused awkwardly and gave Clarke a little dragon figure. “I’m just freaking out right now,” she confessed. The fact that “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa (40), who played Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones”, was apparently only a small bonus for Cabello.









Cabello had to admit: “I’ve never fought so hard in my life.” Among other things, she said that this year she had watched all eight seasons of the series in just under a month. “It’s impressive,” Clarke told her.

Clarke knows the feeling



Such a “fangirl” moment is quite understandable for Emilia Clarke. She herself had a similar experience last February when she met Beyoncé (38) at an Oscar after-party, as she laughingly recounted. When the singer wanted to talk to her, she had already had too many drinks intus, started crying and just thought “Oh my God”.

Already in May, Clarke had spoken in an interview with the “New Yorker” about the encounter. “Also you my goodness, it is so wonderful to meet you. I think you’re brilliant,” Beyoncé said at the time. The actress, meanwhile, could only think of one thing: “My God, my absolute idol says she likes me – and I know very well that she will hate me at the end of this season.” Careful for spoilers! Clarke wanted to shout, “Please, please still like me, even though my character is becoming a mass-murdering dictator!”

CodeList