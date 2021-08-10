Bitcoin, Uniswap and Polkadot increases

Thursday, August 12, 2021
News

By Hasan Sheikh
The crypto market has a capitalization of $ 1902 billion. Trading volume was $ 139 billion for the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominates with a market share of 45 percent and continues to occupy first place. The market moved up by 4 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


The Bitcoin price has increased by 4.39 percent since yesterday. The Bitcoin price this morning is 45,569.00 US dollars. If the market is satisfied, trust in the Fear-and-Greed Index is currently optimistic.

  • Market Cap: $ 860.72 billion (+ 5.52%)
  • 24h trading volume: 41,667 million US dollars (-2.52%)
  • 24h High: $ 46,456.00
  • 24h High: $ 46,456.00

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum


The Ethereum price has increased by 4.98 percent since yesterday. The price is currently at $ 3,107.34.

  • Market Cap: $ 365.51 billion (+ 6.2%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 36,324 million (-2.09%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,181.83
  • 24h high: $ 3,181.83

To the current Ethereum course

Tether


The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.33 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 62.94 billion (+ 0.12%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 72,466 million (-5.51%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h high: $ 1.01

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin


In the past 24 hours, the Binance Coin price has increased by 2.6. The current rate is $ 350.33.

  • Market Cap: $ 54.48 billion (+ 4.23%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,416 million (-17.47%)
  • 24h high: $ 356.69
  • 24h high: $ 356.69

To the current Binance Coin course

Cardano


The Cardano rate jumped 2.6 percent within 24 hours. This is reflected in a rate of 1.47 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 47.01 billion (+ 3.7%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,030 million (-16.69%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.50
  • 24h high: $ 1.50

To the current Cardano course




XRP


The XRP course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just 1.32 percent. The current rate is $ 0.81.

  • Market Cap: $ 37.63 billion (+ 4.27%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 4,002 million (-3.73%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.83
  • 24h high: $ 0.83

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin


The Dogecoin course increased by 4.75 percent in the last 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 0.25.

  • Market Cap: $ 33.01 billion (+ 5.23%)
  • 24h trading volume: 3,640 million US dollars (-26.55%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.26
  • 24h high: $ 0.26

To the current Dogecoin course

USD Coin


In a sideways movement, the USD coin price remained stuck at -0.14 percent. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 27.9 billion (+ 0.5%)
  • 24-hour trading volume: $ 3,499 million (-5.54%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h high: $ 1.01

To the current USD coin rate

Polkadot


The Polkadot course climbs 5.41 percent. The price of Polkadot is currently $ 20.38.

  • Market Cap: $ 20.79 billion (+ 5.47%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,005 million US dollars (-23.4%)
  • 24h high: $ 21.08
  • 24h high: $ 21.08

To the current Polkadot course

Uniswap


The Uniswap course performed very well yesterday and can show a price increase of 10.45 percent. Uniswap is trading at $ 29.02.

  • Market Cap: $ 14.96 billion (+ 9.94%)
  • 24h trading volume: 635 million US dollars (-17.69%)
  • 24h high: $ 29.06
  • 24h high: $ 29.06

To the current Uniswap course

  • Qtum course: $ 10.52 (-1.34 %)
  • THORChain course: $ 6.72 (-1.9 %)
  • Helium course: $ 14.32 (-2.3 %)
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 57.94 (-2.88 %)
  • XDC Network course: $ 0.10 (-3.55 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on August 10, 2021 at 7:01 am.


