Bitcoin, Uniswap and Polkadot increases

The crypto market has a capitalization of $ 1902 billion. Trading volume was $ 139 billion for the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominates with a market share of 45 percent and continues to occupy first place. The market moved up by 4 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price has increased by 4.39 percent since yesterday. The Bitcoin price this morning is 45,569.00 US dollars. If the market is satisfied, trust in the Fear-and-Greed Index is currently optimistic.

Market Cap: $ 860.72 billion (+ 5.52%)

24h trading volume: 41,667 million US dollars (-2.52%)

24h High: $ 46,456.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum



The Ethereum price has increased by 4.98 percent since yesterday. The price is currently at $ 3,107.34.

Market Cap: $ 365.51 billion (+ 6.2%)

24h trading volume: $ 36,324 million (-2.09%)

24h high: $ 3,181.83

24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.33 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 62.94 billion (+ 0.12%)

24h trading volume: $ 72,466 million (-5.51%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin



In the past 24 hours, the Binance Coin price has increased by 2.6. The current rate is $ 350.33.

Market Cap: $ 54.48 billion (+ 4.23%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,416 million (-17.47%)

24h high: $ 356.69

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course

Cardano



The Cardano rate jumped 2.6 percent within 24 hours. This is reflected in a rate of 1.47 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 47.01 billion (+ 3.7%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,030 million (-16.69%)

24h high: $ 1.50

24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course









XRP



The XRP course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just 1.32 percent. The current rate is $ 0.81.

Market Cap: $ 37.63 billion (+ 4.27%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,002 million (-3.73%)

24h high: $ 0.83

24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin course increased by 4.75 percent in the last 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 0.25.

Market Cap: $ 33.01 billion (+ 5.23%)

24h trading volume: 3,640 million US dollars (-26.55%)

24h high: $ 0.26

24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

USD Coin



In a sideways movement, the USD coin price remained stuck at -0.14 percent. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.9 billion (+ 0.5%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 3,499 million (-5.54%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Polkadot



The Polkadot course climbs 5.41 percent. The price of Polkadot is currently $ 20.38.

Market Cap: $ 20.79 billion (+ 5.47%)

24h trading volume: 1,005 million US dollars (-23.4%)

24h high: $ 21.08

24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Uniswap



The Uniswap course performed very well yesterday and can show a price increase of 10.45 percent. Uniswap is trading at $ 29.02.

Market Cap: $ 14.96 billion (+ 9.94%)

24h trading volume: 635 million US dollars (-17.69%)

24h high: $ 29.06

24h low: US dollars

To the current Uniswap course

Top 5

Flop 5

Qtum course : $ 10.52 ( -1.34 %)

: $ 10.52 ( %) THORChain course : $ 6.72 ( -1.9 %)

: $ 6.72 ( %) Helium course : $ 14.32 ( -2.3 %)

: $ 14.32 ( %) Bitcoin Cash ABC course : $ 57.94 ( -2.88 %)

: $ 57.94 ( %) XDC Network course: $ 0.10 ( -3.55 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 10, 2021 at 7:01 am.