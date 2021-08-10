Bitcoin and Ethereum are growing strongly

After a low in July, the prices of the crypto currencies have been rising significantly for a few days.

the Bitcoin course has grown strongly in the past few days, reaching its highest level since mid-May. In the past few hours, the cryptocurrency has clearly exceeded the psychologically important mark of 45,000 dollars and has now reached a value of more than $ 46,000. Bitcoin fell below the $ 30,000 mark in mid-July. In less than a month, the largest cryptocurrency has around 58 percent.

Bitcoin course © Screenshot / CoinMarketCap

Ethereum is also rising It looks similar with Ethereum off: On July 20, the second largest cryptocurrency was still around 1,730 dollars, currently Ethereum is around $ 3,100 acted. This corresponds to an increase of almost 80 percent. The technical chart perspective is brightening noticeably, explained market analyst Timo Emden from Emden Research. Short-term oriented investors in particular presented themselves in Buying mood.







Ethereum course © Screenshot / CoinMarketCap