Apple and Netflix bid on new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence › Macerkopf

After the Oscars is before the Oscars. This year, Apple came away empty-handed at the Oscars ceremony. In the coming years, the cards will be reshuffled and the course will already be set accordingly. Not only Apple is constantly on the lookout for new content, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Co. are also regularly on the lookout for new movies and series. Now, a new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence seems to be the focus of Apple TV+ and Netflix.









Apple and Netflix bid on new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence

Variety reports that Apple and Netflix are showing great interest in a new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence. Bidding on the film is said to have already exceeded the 80 million dollar mark. The film focuses on film agent Sue Mengers.

Mengers was a prominent Hollywood “super agent” from the 1960s to the 1980s, representing some great actors such as Barbra Streisand and Burt Reynolds. She was known for her oversized personality while trying to get the best possible deal for her clients. The film adaptation of her life is directed by Paolo Sorrentino, who won an Oscar in 2014 for the Italian film “The Great Beauty”.

Jennifer Lawrence is an American actress who has won three Golden Globe Awards and an Oscar. She is known for X-Men, Red Sparrow, Mother!, Passengers, The Hunger Games and more.

Apple TV+ currently has a handful of movies to offer. However, those responsible are working on expanding the portfolio. Among other things, Apple has secured the thriller “Emancipation” with Will Smith and the western thriller “Killers of the Flower Moon” with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Brendan Fraser and some other big names.