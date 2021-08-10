10 highlights with the star of Mamma Mia!

Musical films, comedies, sci-fi action crackers or dramas by renowned directors: No matter what genre you have in mind, chances are there is a suitable series or film with Amanda Seyfried. A selection from the versatile filmography of the actress can be found here.

“Girls Club – Be careful biting!”

The teen comedy “Girls Club” shows how funny a zigzag war in high school can be: Lindsay Lohan plays the 15-year-old protagonist Cady, who grew up in Africa and was homeschooled. After moving to the USA, however, the teenager is to attend school for the first time – and the pecking order there is harder than in the wilderness. With the help of some outsiders, Cady makes it into the hottest but girl clique Plastics. Until Cady clashes with leader Regina (Rachel McAdams)…

As “Plastics” member Karen, Amanda Seyfried celebrates her breakthrough in Hollywood and proves real comedy talent.

Year of publication: 2004





“Mamma Mia!” & Sequel

Amanda Seyfried became known worldwide with “Mamma Mia!”. In the Abba musical film, she plays the newly engaged Sophie, who desperately wants to be led to the altar by her father. It’s just stupid that Mama Donna (Meryl Streep) doesn’t want to figure out who Sophie’s father is. Without further ado, the strong-willed young woman invites all three potential producers, whom she was able to identify with her mother’s diary. When all three dad candidates actually show up, it’s all over the place.

In addition to Seyfried and Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård are also involved in the film. In the sequel “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” singer Cher also appears as Sophie’s grandma Ruby and also sings one of the world-famous Abba songs.

Years of publication: 2008 & 2018





“In Time – Your Time Is Running Out”

Amanda Seyfried can be seen alongside Justin Timberlake in “In Time”. Together, they embody a kind of futuristic version of Bonnie and Clyde in the film.

The premise of the action-packed and socially critical sci-fi film is as simple as it is exciting: time is money – in the truest sense of the word. “In Time” takes place in a future where lifetime is the new currency. From the age of 25, people no longer age, but a clock implanted in the arm relentlessly counts down the remaining time until death from this point on. Through work, additional minutes and hours can be earned, food and rent in turn cost valuable time.

Protagonist Will (Timberlake) lives in the ghetto and has to learn the hard way what it means when the clock runs out. When he is given over a hundred years of lifetime by a life-weary stranger, Will is determined to use this time to fundamentally change society. The meeting with the rich Sylvia (Seyfried) and her father marks the beginning of a campaign against the system.

Year of publication: 2011





“Les Misérables”

Another musical film with Amanda Seyfried is “Les Misérables”. The film won three Oscars in 2013, including the award for Best Supporting Actress. However, it does not go to Seyfried, but to her colleague Anne Hathaway.

The plot focuses on the convict Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman), who is released from prison on parole in 19th-century France. Valjean breaks his restrictions and begins a new life under a false name. But the love for poor Fantine (Anne Hathaway) becomes the fugitive’s undoing, the relentless inspector Javert (Russell Crowe) is on his heels. Together with Fantine’s daughter Cosette (Seyfried), Valjean has to flee again.

Year of publication: 2012





“Ted 2”

Occasionally, Amanda Seyfried returns to her comedy roots: In the rough-funny sequel “Ted 2” by “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane, she takes on the female lead. Seyfried and MacFarlane had previously filmed the weird western comedy “A Million Ways to Die in the West” (2014) together.









Seyfried plays the lawyer of the talking, smoking teddy bear Ted, who wants to have a child together with his wife Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth). Buddy John (Mark Wahlberg) is to serve as sperm donor – so weit, so good. Stupidly, however, Ted is not legally considered a person, but a thing. Starting a family therefore does not seem possible. A circumstance that Ted, John and Samantha (Seyfried) want to change.

Year of publication: 2015





“First Reformed”

The dark drama by director Paul Schrader (“A Man for Certain Hours”) tells the story of a pastor (Ethan Hawke) who struggles with himself and his faith in God. The encounter with the pregnant Mary (Amanda Seyfried) reinforces his doubts even further. Because Mary’s husband is a radical environmental activist and firmly believes that no child should be born into our broken world.

Climate change, criticism of capitalism and fears of the future are central themes in Schrader’s moving film. For the accompanying screenplay, the filmmaker was even nominated for an Oscar in 2019.

Year of publication: 2017





“Twin Peaks” Season 3 aka “Twin Peaks: The Return”

About 25 years after the original series, David Lynch and Mark Frost deliver “Twin Peaks: The Return”, a miniseries that also serves as the third season. Original actor Kyle MacLachlan returns once again as Agent Dale Cooper to the eponymous small town – and it still holds numerous secrets.

“Twin Peaks” newcomer Amanda Seyfried can only be seen in a handful of scenes, but she still makes a memorable appearance in the series. Her character Becky Burnett has a toxic relationship with her drug-addicted husband Steven (Caleb Landry Jones) – and is strikingly reminiscent of the former murder victim Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), whose case brought Dale Cooper to the scene …

Year of publication: 2017





“Enzo and the wondrous world of humans”

The family drama is one of those films in which the critics and other viewers are completely divided: On the review portal Rotten Tomatoes, “Enzo and the Wondrous World of People” receives a bitter 43 percent clap from the professional reviewers. The Audience Score, on the other hand, is a whopping 96 percent positive reviews!

And that’s what it’s all about: Dog Enzo tells of his life at the side of his master, racing driver Denny (Milo Ventimiglia). From the four-legged friend’s first encounter with the Formula 1 driver, to Denny’s love story with wife Eve (Seyfried) and the birth of their child, to strokes of fate, Enzo reports on “the wondrous world of people”.

Year of publication: 2019





“Mank”

David Fincher’s black-and-white film on Netflix actually focuses on screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his writing process for Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane”. Nevertheless, many industry experts attest to Amanda Seyfried’s good chance of winning an Oscar for her performance as actress Marion Davies. And the “Mank” supporting actress would certainly have deserved it: The shooting of Davies’ performance scene alone took eight days, as Seyfried reveals in an interview with Collider.

As mentioned at the beginning, Fincher’s drama tells the story of Herman J. “Mank” Mankiewicz, who gambles away his reputation as an important Hollywood author through his alcohol addiction. The script for “Citizen Kane” seems to be a chance to turn things around again. But there is a dispute between Mank and director Orson Welles and the screenwriter still has some bills open with the dream factory of the 1930s …

Year of publication: 2020



