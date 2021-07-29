Was Britney Spears’ first husband forced to annul?

Britney Spears was married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004.

But according to her ex-husband, the annulment of this marriage was not voluntary at the time.

In an interview, he now raises serious accusations against Britney Spear’s parents: “They forced us to sign papers.”

Britney Spears made spectacular headlines in 2004: In Las Vegas, she spontaneously married Jason Alexander, a childhood friend. Only 55 hours later, the divorce followed. The fact that the marriage lasted only a short time seemed to many to be a logical consequence of an ill-considered action. But apparently Spears and Alexander did not want their marriage covenant to be dissolved at all.

In an interview with the British “Daily Mail”, Alexander now explained that the “controlling forces” that have been taking care of the singer since Spears’ paternalism had already had her under control at that time. “What they did to Britney and me at the time should have set warning bells ringing,” said the 39-year-old.

Britney Spears is said to have had no access to her money even then

The two had celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Las Vegas. According to Alexander, they spent three days drinking and loving each other. “It was 5:00 in the morning, we were lying in bed and she asked me if I wanted to go on tour with her. I told her I couldn’t. I was in college and had a football scholarship. Then she asked me if I wanted to marry her,” Spears’ ex-husband said.

Then they sneaked out, got a wedding license and drove to the chapel. “She had no cash, even then she had been deprived of access to her money.” So he paid for the wedding. According to Alexander, they had consummated the marriage in the limousine on the way to the hotel. But the luck did not last long …









Jason Alexander: “They forced us to sign papers”

Men in black later “stormed in,” along with Spears’ mother, Lynne, and other family members. “They forced us to sign papers to end our marriage.” Alexander and his newlyweds themselves would not have wanted to cancel the wedding. “It’s always been about controlling Britney and her money,” the American claimed.

“I was persuaded by her mother, father and lawyers to sign the cancellation,” he recapitulated. “I was told our marriage could hurt Britney’s career.”

He loved her and was a naïve child. “We were told that if we still felt the same thing for each other in six months, we could have a big, white wedding.”

They are said to have held him out for 30 days until the divorce was completed so that he could not contest it. “Then they changed Britney’s number.” There have always been “dark forces” in the life of the pop star.

“I was in love with Britney before she was Britney Spears”

The then 22-year-old singer’s PR team issued a statement after the incident that said, “Britney and a friend took a joke too far.” Alexander and Spears grew up in the same city and met in kindergarten. “I was in love with Britney before she was Britney Spears,” the 39-year-old told the British newspaper.

After psychological breakdowns of the singer, her father was appointed by a court in 2008 as her guardian. Since then, he has been making all the decisions about her life and finances. Britney Spears is said to have been trying to break out of guardianship since 2014.

