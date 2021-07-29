Thursday, July 29, 2021
Summer cinema under the stars

Summer cinema under the starry sky: The open-air cinema “Mainschleifenflimmern” on the Weinfestplatz in Volkach will take place again this year. From 29 July to 1 August, four cinema highlights will once again be present. On July 29, the German feel-good road movie Gott, du can be an ass with Heike Makatsch and Til Schweiger will kick things off. On July 30, fans of Emma Stone can rejoice: She plays the title role in Disney’s latest flick Cruella. With weibier in the blood, it continues on July 31. Sigi Zimmerschied investigates again as Commissioner Kreuzeder in the latest crime comedy from the deepest part of Lower Bavaria. On Sunday, 1 August, the romantic supernatural comedy Der Gttliche Andere with Callum Turner and Matilda De Angelis will be the cryptic finale. Doors open at 8 p.m., the films start around 9:30 p.m., depending on the sunset. On the seated wine festival area there is also a catering offer. The cinema festival is organized by the Wrzburg-based company , which … Night in cooperation with the tourist office Volkacher Mainschleife e.V.. Tickets and further information are available under www.mainschleifen-flimmern.de and in advance also in the tourist information Volkacher Mainschleife; Info phone (09381) 40112.


Previous articleWas Britney Spears’ first husband forced to annul?
