Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: One-Year Relationship Anniversary

It’s been a year since Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello presented their hit “Señorita”. This was followed by a romance between the two, which sweetened the summer with some cuddly pictures of paparazzi. Also unforgettable is the Instagram video in which the two kissed excessively passionately after fans remarked that they kiss like fish. Even today, the two still seem overjoyed with each other. Congratulations on the relationship anniversary!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are not only musically considered a dream couple

The joint song of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello “Señorita” was an absolute highlight for the fans in 2019! The song was also a complete success for the two musicians, not only on a musical level, but also on a personal level. For the two singers, who had already been good friends with each other before, it was the starting signal for their passionate romance. Since then, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been inseparable. Meanwhile, a year has passed, because the Canadian and the Cuban-born singer released their successful single exactly on June 21 last year. The anniversary of the dream couple is therefore just around the corner, because already in July the first rumors about a love affair between the two young pop stars, after they were spotted together several times. Even more bubbling the grapevine after Shawn Mendes and Camila Mendes sang their song at the MTV Video Music Awards and put on a hot performance. However, there was no kiss between the two at this time and the fans were left fidgeting properly.









