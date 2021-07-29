Offset tries to get Cardi B back with new Rolls-Royce

After Cardi B filed for divorce, her husband does not want to sign the documents and instead wants to win the rapper back with expensive gifts.

Divorce filed

On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, the “WAP” rapper signed her divorce papers and then filed them. After three years of marriage together, she drew a line and could no longer agree with Offset. The rapper is also seeking legal custody of their daughter Kulture and demands monthly maintenance, but her husband has still not put his Otto underneath. Instead, Cardi is listed as plaintiff and Offset as defendant.

On November 4, 2020, it will be heard in the case “Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar VS. Kiari Kendrell Cephus” [bürgerliche Namen von Cardi B und Offset] come.

It indeed appears that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Georgia earlier today. The hearing is set for Nov 4, 2020. Wishing them both the best. pic.twitter.com/Cx24VptzbD — Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) September 15, 2020

Try to win them back

In recent years, Cardi B and Offset had separated from time to time after the Migos member had texted some ladies and even cheated. At that time, the rapper had publicly decided with his partner, interrupted her live set and had gone to her knees in front of her. This move was so successful that the New Yorker took her lover in protection and gave him another chance.









But offset had apparently missed this opportunity as well. Nevertheless, the rapper had not cheated on his wife, instead they would argue too often and could “no longer clarify things on an equal footing”. In a statement, Cardi B said: “The reason is not because anyone claims they imbed another. That’s a lie! The real reason is that I was tired of arguing all the time. And because you could no longer clarify things on an equal footing. We just lived apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a child with him, I have a household with him. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments. I get tired sometimes and before anything happens, I leave.”

But offset does not want to take these statements for full and tried everything to win back her heart on the 28th birthday of his still-wife. With a huge scoreboard, the father of the family made the beginning and congratulated the rapper from their daughter on the solemn day …

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture covers new billboard wishing her mom an early happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/Q0HiKw9Ttq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 9, 2020

… before he surprised them with a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the purchase price of which starts at 310,000 euros. Here, too, the name of Kulture had played a role, which had been embroidered in the seat.

Offset cops Cardi B a Brand New Rolls Royce truck for her birthday even after filing for divorce pic.twitter.com/ocOc9bA4JP — Raphouse Tv (@Raphouse_Tv) October 11, 2020

Protects him

Cardi B had gratefully accepted the gifts and finally strengthened his back once again. “He’s a stupid man, but not an asshole. And I miss the Ar*ch if you like him. I don’t talk to him, but you should respect the father of my child,” she said, according to Rap-Up, among other things, and threatened her counterpart with “beatings in the name of Kulture”.