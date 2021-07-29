Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in a funny Super Bowl spot

Video: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in funny Super Bowl spot

More prime time is not possible: When the Super Bowl kicks off on February 7, half the world feels like it is sitting in front of the bell. And not only the Halftime Show is a big highlight, also the commercials on TV.

The largest the event, the more expensive the promotional slots. And because the Super Bowl is the biggest single sporting event in the world, many companies are willing to dig deep into their pockets to advertise on their own behalf.

A 30-second commercial at the 2021 Super Bowl will cost 5.6 million US dollars – around 400,000 more than last year. Compared to 2010 (2.8 million), costs have doubled. And it would be an absolute shame to waste the precious time with boring 08/15 advertising.

Mila vs. Ashton – but what role does Shaggy play?

That’s exactly why the “big players” in the industry always come up with very special spots. Such as Cheetos, the first address for so-called Cheese puff snacks. And which crazy couple is suitable for a commercial of the most funny kind? Of course Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The two jokers prove at the running meter that their humor can really be seen.









Especially nice: The Hollywood stars like to make themselves a nest and then laugh about it. The two laughing stock numbers are flanked by “Mr. Boombastic” Shaggy. The story is told quickly:

Ashton musically accuses his wife Mila of stealing his Cheeto’s Crunch Pop Mix – and Shaggy defends her with his hit “It Wasn’t Me”. Wonderfully wacky and beautifully crazy. Just right to get his widest grin out of the sinking again!

But just see for yourself…

