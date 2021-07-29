Thursday, July 29, 2021
HomeNewsMila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in a funny Super Bowl spot
News

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in a funny Super Bowl spot

By Arjun Sethi
0
50




Video: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in funny Super Bowl spot

Photo: Cheetos

02/05/2021 06:15 PM

More prime time is not possible: When the Super Bowl kicks off on February 7, half the world feels like it is sitting in front of the bell. And not only the Halftime Show is a big highlight, also the commercials on TV.

The largest the event, the more expensive the promotional slots. And because the Super Bowl is the biggest single sporting event in the world, many companies are willing to dig deep into their pockets to advertise on their own behalf.

A 30-second commercial at the 2021 Super Bowl will cost 5.6 million US dollars – around 400,000 more than last year. Compared to 2010 (2.8 million), costs have doubled. And it would be an absolute shame to waste the precious time with boring 08/15 advertising.



Previous articleJennifer Lawrence knows which pants to buy now
Next articleAmber Heard: She shares cute photo with her daughter
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv