Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Is this performance a secret signal?

Usually, only couples in love wear the same outfit. In the case of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, however, an ex-couple does… or?!

What do couples who are very fresh and very intensely in love do? They want to show the whole world that they belong together. And – in addition to permanent kissing – one of the simplest, and also one of the most questionable in terms of taste, is to walk through the world only in the most similar clothing possible. Partner look. Only acceptable for teen and retired couples, actually. But maybe you can make an exception for two of the biggest US stars?

Because the ex-couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West surprised now with two separate appearances, which nevertheless signaled unusually much unity: Rapper Kanye West appeared last Thursday at an exclusive “listening party” for his upcoming album “Donda”. Among the guests were not only his four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – but also his ex-wife Kim and her sister Khloe.









Kim and Kanye coordinated their outfits



And while Kanye was dressed in red from head to toe on stage, with red sneakers, red pants and casual red down jacket, Kim had apparently already heard about the outfit choice and showed her support with a look completely in red. Leather boots with platform soles, of course in red, and a skin-tight catsuit with zipper, in the same color. If that doesn’t symbolize togetherness, what does it?

Immediately during and after the divorce, the mood between Kim and Kanye is said to have been anything but good, both did not even talk to each other for a while. But because of the children, they got closer again, even went on family holidays together with the kids. However, a new romantic get-together seemed very unlikely – Kanye West was said to have a romance with model Irina Shayk. But perhaps this has already been done – and the Kardashian Wests have seen from the example of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that old love does not rust so quickly?

sources: Twitter, “Grazia”

