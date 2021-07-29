Jennifer Lawrence knows which pants to buy now

Jennifer Lawrence wears the most popular pants of the season

Pants are rarely the subject of headlines, but the extremely wearable, expertly tailored versions of The Row more than deserve wide coverage. For one, the brand’s airy models capture the post-lockdown fashion vibe that many of us aspire to: elegant but with minimal effort. One woman who is currently doing exactly this look is Jennifer Lawrence. She has recently become acquainted with the coveted trousers of the Olsen sisters’ brand.

A day after being photographed in New York in alo yoga leggings, Converse Chuck Taylors and a Yankees baseball cap, Lawrence added to the top in The Row’s best-selling “Igor” pants, a fresh white T-shirt, “The Row x Oliver Peoples” sunglasses, Dior Travel sneakers and a Celine bag on her arm.

Jennifer Lawrence puts on pants from The Row and a bag from Celine

She wore one of the most important bags of the spring/summer 2021 season – the Celine 16, which Hedi Slimane reportedly designed on his first day as creative director – but all eyes were on her pants. Made from a lightweight cotton-linen-gabardine blend, with slash pockets and double pleats, this model looks as stylish as it is effortless.









Danielle Haim combined her ‘Phoebe’ pants with a black turtleny, a navy blue blazer and a silver buckle belt Getty Images

The “Igor” shape is a sister model of The Row’s “Phoebe” pants, which first appeared on the fall/winter runway in 2020. The demand for the wide wool pants with high waist has reached a peak in recent weeks, thanks to the recommendations of Kendall Jenner and Danielle Haim. The former wore The Row from head to toe in April 2021, including “Phoebe” pants with a belt. Danielle and her sisters, who are also bandmates, did without glittering dresses on the red carpet of the Brit Awards. Instead, the trio showed up in simple but elegant “work-meets-play” pieces by The Row. Danielle combined her “Phoebe” pants with a black turtlenut, a navy blue blazer and a silver buckle belt.

Not only Jennifer Lawrence relies on the pants of The Row

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has also enjoyed numerous The Row moments in recent weeks. On Instagram, she showed up in the khaki high-rise pants “Rina” and the single pleat wide-leg pants “Avril”.

The text first appeared at Vogue.uk.