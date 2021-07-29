“Friends”-Reunion: This is what Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Co. look like today – Panorama

Thursday, July 29, 2021
"Friends"-Reunion: This is what Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Co. look like today

By Arjun Sethi
They were so young: that's what the cast of


They were so young: that’s what the cast of “Friends” looked like when the show started in 1994.

Finally there is a reunion with the six friends from New York – on May 27, HBO’s streaming service will show the “Friends” reunion. So the actors have changed 17 years after the end of the series.




Los Angeles – When the sitcom “Friends” first flickered across the screens in 1994, the jeans were still shaggy, the hairstyles wavy and the actors still young. Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry were a tender 25 years old when the series started.

Now, 17 years after the finale of the cult series, a reunion with Aniston, Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer is imminent. From May 27, the TV special “Friends: The Reunion” will be shown on the streaming platform HBO Max. The series about Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe ran for ten years, until 2004.

17 years is a long time – in our picture gallery we show how the “Friends” stars have changed.



