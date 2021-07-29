“Felt like I wasn’t really talented”

On July 30, Billie Eilish’s new album “Happier Than Ever” will be released. In an interview with Vevo, the singer talks about the creation of the record, self-doubt and what color “Your Power” is.

Fans of Billie Eilish are already eagerly awaiting it: At the end of July, the singer will release her new album “Happier Than Ever”. In recent months, the 19-year-old has already provided her fans with some song releases including music videos, including “Your Power” and “NDA”. Now she published a short interview with Vevo on her Youtube channel, in which she talks about the album.

Billie Eilish: Proud of the process

“Happier Than Ever” is a project close to Billie Eilish’s heart, as is clear in the interview. She shares a lot of her self-reflection in every song, she says. At first, she was afraid that she “felt like she wasn’t really talented.” Meanwhile, she is proud of her process and satisfied with the album. Choosing the songs is now also easier, according to the 19-year-old. Because she gave up trying to understand what people like and what they don’t like. “I don’t pick anything where I think it’s going to be big. I choose something because I have real feelings about it.”









In addition, her goal is that the songs belong together, but do not sound like the same song over and over again. “I want people to hear what I’m saying and then say, ‘Oh God! I feel that way. I didn’t know I felt that way, but that’s how I feel’. And maybe they’re changing something in their lives that makes them happier.” Billie Eilish gets inspiration from Julie London, Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee, whom she has been listening to since childhood.

Album for car rides in the rain

But the singer doesn’t want to be too specific because she wants everyone to listen to the album in their own way. “I don’t want to put ideas in people’s heads because I want them to feel.” The right interpretation of the album is your own, says the musician. Nevertheless, she recommends listening to the album in a car with a good sound system in the rain.

At the end of the four-minute clip, Eilish talks about her synaesthesia, so for her certain senses are interlinked. The song “Your Power” is about a beige-brown color for her, as is the album as a whole. Certainly no coincidence: The setting of the interview is also kept in a beige-brown color scheme.

