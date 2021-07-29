Amber Heard: She shares cute photo with her daughter

At the beginning of July, Amber Heard announced that she had become a mother. She lets her Instagram followers participate in everyday life with Baby.







Amber Heard (35) shared a sweet snap on Instagram with her followers. The US actress holds her daughter in her arms while both look at a laptop screen. The “Aquaman” star writes: “I’m just mom and dad, she’s the boss.”

In early July, Heard surprisingly announced the birth of her daughter with an Instagram post. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life,” wrote the 35-year-old to a picture of the little one slumbering on her mother’s chest. The model also explained that four years ago she decided to fulfill her desire to have children “without a ring on her finger”. “I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now understand how radical it is for us as women to think about it in this way” According to US media, the child is said to have been born through a surrogate mother.

In the life of Amber Heard seems to have returned to the mother’s happiness some peace. The actress was recently in the public eye for a long time after the War of the Roses with her ex-husband Johnny Depp (58) was fought in court. Depp was dubbed a “woman thug” in a 2018 article in The Sun newspaper, and the ex-couple subsequently accused each other of domestic violence. In 2015, they tied the knot. After only 15 months of marriage, Heard filed for divorce in May 2016. At the beginning of 2017, the divorce became official. Since the beginning of 2020, she is said to be in a relationship with cinematographer Bianca Butti.

