Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Was Angelina’s son bought by his family?

By Arjun Sethi
Huge rumor about Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox (19). With her then husband Billy Bob Thornton (65), she adopted the boy from Cambodia in 2002.

At that time, the boy was already 7 months old and is said to have been an orphan. Now new evidence has emerged that suggests that Maddox was neither an orphan nor was he released for adoption. Currently, as “The Sun” reports, a documentary is currently being worked on that deals with child adoption in Cambodia. The mediator Laryn Galindo is also scrutinized. She has organized the admission of children for adoption for years. Now it is assumed that some things may not have been done right. According to media reports, there is a possibility that Maddox parents were deceived by Galindo’s employees to get their babies. According to assumptions, they have not died either, but could still be alive.




“The Stolen Children” by Elizabeth Jacobs

In the documentary film, Jacobs now wants to get to the bottom of the rumors about Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox. The reason for this lies in their own past. She was adopted as a baby from Cambodia herself and now wants to clarify her origin. Her parents were also customers of the scandal broker Lauryn Galindo.


Arjun Sethi
