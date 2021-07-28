Summer trailer for the Hawaiian HBO series

In mid-July, The White Lotus launches on HBO. A new trailer has now been released, which shows how unrelaxed holidays on the dream island of Hawaii can be when the wrong people are there. Also present: Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario and more.

On July 11, HBO invites us to the island of Maui to enjoy a small series vacation with The White Lotus. A new trailer has now been released. The whole thing is written and directed by Mike White (Enlightened). The filming of “The White Lotus” ran in autumn 2020 on the dream island of Hawai’i. The production team also includes White’s old colleague David Bernad and Nick Hall (We Are Who We Are).

The cast is led by Connie Britton, who is known from Friday Night Lights, Nashville, 9-1-1 and Dirty John. Alexandra Daddario (True Detective) is also there. The same goes for Murray Bartlett (Looking), Fred Hechinger ("Eighth Grade"), Jake Lacy (The Office), Brittany O'Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Steve Zahn (Treme) and Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), who also appeared as Stifler's Mom in "American Pie









Molly Shannon (Divorce) Jon Gries (“Dream Corp LLC“), Jolene Purdy (Orange Is the New Black), Kekoa Kekumano (Hawaii Five-0) and Lukas Gage (Love, Victor).

In addition, it is already clear that the series will be available on the night of 11 to 12 July in the original version on Sky Ticket and via Sky Q on demand. The German version of The White Lotus on Sky Atlantic is expected to follow in August.

These are the figures

Bartlett plays resort manager Armond, who after a trauma gets on a path of self-destruction. Wellness expert Belinda (Rothwell) embarks on an emotional rollercoaster ride with guest Tanya McQuoid (Coolidge), a very dependent rich woman recovering from her mother’s death.

Then there is the Mossbacher family boss Nicole (Britton), a successful businesswoman who treats her relatives like employees. Her husband Mark (Zahn) is dealing with an embarrassing health crisis. The son Quinn (Hechinger) can hardly cope as a gamer in nature. And daughter Olivia (Sweeney) and her friend Paula (O’Grady) cast cynical glances at everyone else.

And there’s the newlyweds Shane (Lacy) and Rachel Patton (Daddario), who get to know each other better in an intimate new environment. Unfortunately, Shane’s mother Kitty (Shannon) gets involved and destroys everything…

