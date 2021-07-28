Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Sugar sweet: Ariana Grande enchants with throwback children’s photo!

By Arjun Sethi
Ariana Grande (27) now gives very private insights! The 27-year-old has been considered one of the most successful musicians in the world for years. No wonder, because since the release of her first single in 2011, the American has landed one hit after another. With her songs she has already set several records. But she also regularly lets her followers participate in her private life. Now Ari revels in memories and shares cute snapshots from her childhood!

On their Instagramaccount, the “Thank u, next” performer now posts two cute throwback pics from her childhood. On the snapshots she can be seen swimming. In the first photo, the young Ariana smiles happily into the camera. Another snapshot shows how the Victorious-Actress dives for rings lying at the bottom of the swimming pool.

Not only the fans of the singer seem to be thrilled by the souvenir photos. In addition to numerous compliments, the article also contains some comments from her colleagues. “Oh my God, how cute,” writes the rapper, for example Meghan Thee Stallion.




