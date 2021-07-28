Shawn Mendes: Camila Cabello’s Secret Worries

Camila Cabello on Shawn Mendes: “His attractiveness intimidaes me!”

We have never understood Camila Cabello as much as we do now. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer has answered a question that many fans have probably asked themselves over the years: How do you stand it with someone who is AS handsome as Shawn Mendes? In a previous interview, Camila and Shawn answered what they thought about each other at the first meeting. In an interview for Apple Music about her new single “Don’t Go Yet”, Camila Cabello has now revealed what has always been her secret concern with Shawn Mendes: “It’s great when he does things that are weird and foolish. That makes him a little less intimidating, so his attractiveness, it makes me less nervous.” Super sweet that the singer speaks so honestly about these thoughts! Even if she doesn’t have to worry about it, after all, she is also a beauty. Shawn Mendes takes Camila as she is – and these are absolute #relationshipgoals!

Camila Cabello speaks openly about her secret concern with Shawn Mendes

There are many people who have secret concerns in relationships. With her interview, Camila Cabello proved that there is no shame in talking about it. That’s exactly what makes the two of them so close. On Instagram you can see that they spend almost every minute together and are always there for each other – like a real team. “He also totally fell in love with Latin culture,” Camila Cabello continues, “He is even currently taking Spanish lessons to really learn how to speak Spanish. He already had some basic knowledge before.” Really cute! No wonder fans are always freaking out because of new cuddly pictures of Shawn and Camila. The two simply fit together extremely well. So if you also have a crush that makes you totally nervous, don’t worry: This is quite normal and never thinks that this person is unreachable. This is a totally outdated idea. Camila and Shawn prove the opposite.









