Rihanna: Transparent lingerie! This is how she drives her fans crazy

If it’s not hot enough for you, you are welcome to take a look at singer Rihanna. The 33-year-old poses in refined parts of her own lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. The fans have a clear view of this in several ways.

That singer Rihanna her fans have known for quite some time about sexy views. With the pieces of her own lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, she has already made many an Instagram subscriber and many An Instagram subscriber sweat. With a new curve crash, Rihanna now ensures that the temperature display on the thermometer rises a little further up. As if it wasn’t hot enough.

Rihanna in transparent lingerie by Savage X Fenty on Instagram

With the appearance in her partially transparent lingerie, Rihanna does not cool down! Quite the opposite. It’s quite sophisticated what the 33-year-old is doing to her fans on the net. Rihanna does not wear more than bra and panties on her body. Of course, it is particularly practical if you save the fee for a model and can present the sexy parts yourself. With curve wonder Rihanna this is obviously no problem at all!









Rihanna drives fans crazy with transparent panties

The Rihanna fans can no longer hold back. At this sinful sight, they just cheer on their idol. Rihanna clears almost 400,000 Instagram likes so lightly dressed. The hymns of praise do not end under the schnapps shot. “Omgggg yess my babymama”, “What a wonderful woman”, “So flyyyy” and “So cute”, let the fans cheer Rihanna. And if you are no longer able to make this fiery sight of typing, you will at least leave a flame emoji on Instagram. An all-round hot thing…

rut/loc/news.com