Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: Personal hygiene leaves much to be desired

Hollywood stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shock with their very relaxed attitude to the topic of personal hygiene and reveal in an interview what unloved importance body care has in their family.

Mila Kunis 37, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, seem to have very different views on cleanliness and grooming, with which they are now shocking their fans. In a podcast interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the Hollywood stars revealed the rather unusual personal hygiene habits in their family, which they stand by with full conviction.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: “Showers are rare”



The actor couple revealed that as toddlers, they didn’t put their children in the bathtub until they “could obviously see the dirt on them.” Apparently, Kunis and Kutcher see the whole topic of cleanliness very loosely, because the actress also reveals about her personal cleansing ritual: “I don’t wash my body with soap every day. But I wash my armpits, my breasts, my genitals and my feet.” And Ashton Kutcher also agrees: “I wash my armpits and my crotch every day and nothing else. I just have a bar of soap that does the job, nothing else.”









“We only bathe the children when the dirt becomes visible”



Podcast spokeswoman Padman was surprised by the revelation. “I can’t believe I’m in the minority here to wash my whole body in the shower every day,” she said. “Who taught you not to wash yourself?” Kunis, who grew up in Ukraine as a child, explained, “As a child, I didn’t have hot water, so I didn’t shower much anyway.” This habit continued when she became the mother of daughter Wyatt Kutcher, 6, and son Dimitri Kutcher, 4: “When I became a mother, it didn’t change either. I wasn’t the kind of mother who bathed her newborns every day – never.” Ashton Kutcher adds: “We always bathe the children only when the dirt on them is visible. Otherwise it doesn’t make sense anyway.” Kunis says: “Only when they start to smell, it’s time again.” Even when the two Hollywood stars bathe their children, they try to avoid soap so as not to irritate their sensitive skin.

The celebrity couple’s grooming ritual is not much different from what health experts suggest for infants. The Mayo Clinic suggests bathing babies only three times a week.

Sources used: ENews, Daily Mail

