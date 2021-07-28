Megan Fox: How she celebrates Pride Month

Megan Fox celebrates Pride Month with a rainbow manicure. In a corresponding post, the actress also confirms to be bisexual again.

US actress Megan Fox (35) celebrates the Pride month of June with a post on Instagram. On display are three selfies in which her fingernails painted in rainbow colors are in the foreground. “The B in LGBTQIA for over two decades,” she reaffirms her own bisexuality in the commentary.

















This is how Megan Fox feels about her sexuality





Fox already outed himself in 2009 in an interview with the men’s magazine “Esquire”: “I think people are born bisexual and they make unconscious decisions based on the pressure of society,” she explained in the cover interview. “I have no doubt that I am bisexual,” she added.

She is currently in a relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly (31, “Tickets to My Downfall”). The former “Transformers” star has three sons (born 2012, 2014 and 2016) with actor Brian Austin Green (47, “Beverly Hills, 90210”). The two were a couple with interruptions from 2004 to spring 2020 and also married from 2010.





_________________________________________________________________





What you should know about the colors of Pride month: Happy Pride! This is what the colors of the rainbow flag mean.





Lady Gaga also set an example for the LGBTQ community with her new album.





In Italy, a law against homophobia is currently being discussed. But not everyone likes that: Vatican wants to change the anti-homophobia law.





Megan Fox celebrates Pride Month on Instagram. And what else is going on on the popular photo platform at the moment? You can find out more on our topic page.









Celebrities and Royals Celebrities and Royals All news and facts from the world of royals, stars and starlets.

Show description



