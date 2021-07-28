Maya Jama shares couple pictures with Kendall’s ex Ben Simmons

Maya Jama (26) and Ben Simmons demonstrate their love online! For several months, there has been speculation about a love affair between the presenter and the former on-off lover of Kendall Jenner (25). At the beginning of the month, it became clear: The TV beauty and the basketball player were in public at a Wimbledon tennis match. Now apparently their followers should also know how happy they are with each other. Posted on the net Maya cute pictures with Ben.

In their Instagramstory, the British woman shared sweet snapshots in black and white, showing how comfortable they feel with each other. Four times the couple can be seen cuddling, cuddling and posing. There was also an occasion for the love post: The professional athlete turned 25 a few days ago. “Happy Birthday”, she wrote in the middle of the collage, including a thick red heart emoji.

Already two months ago, a source chatted to Mirror that it is between Maya and Ben like clockwork. Even the distance between their places of residence is allegedly not an obstacle. “They are really in love with each other and the fact that [Maya] flew to Philadelphia to be with him says a lot.”, the insider had betrayed at the time.









Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons in February 2019

Ben Simmons, basketball player

Maya Jama, British presenter

