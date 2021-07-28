Wednesday, July 28, 2021
HomeNewsMaya Jama shares couple pictures with Kendall's ex Ben Simmons
News

Maya Jama shares couple pictures with Kendall’s ex Ben Simmons

By Arjun Sethi
0
26




Maya Jama (26) and Ben Simmons demonstrate their love online! For several months, there has been speculation about a love affair between the presenter and the former on-off lover of Kendall Jenner (25). At the beginning of the month, it became clear: The TV beauty and the basketball player were in public at a Wimbledon tennis match. Now apparently their followers should also know how happy they are with each other. Posted on the net Maya cute pictures with Ben.

In their Instagramstory, the British woman shared sweet snapshots in black and white, showing how comfortable they feel with each other. Four times the couple can be seen cuddling, cuddling and posing. There was also an occasion for the love post: The professional athlete turned 25 a few days ago. “Happy Birthday”, she wrote in the middle of the collage, including a thick red heart emoji.

Already two months ago, a source chatted to Mirror that it is between Maya and Ben like clockwork. Even the distance between their places of residence is allegedly not an obstacle. “They are really in love with each other and the fact that [Maya] flew to Philadelphia to be with him says a lot.”, the insider had betrayed at the time.




Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons in February 2019
Ben Simmons, basketball player
Maya Jama, British presenter


Previous articleBen Affleck: What Buddy Matt Damon Thinks About the Love Comeback
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv