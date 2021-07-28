Love greetings from Venice: Katy Perry posts surprising photo – Entertainment

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at one of their rare public appearances in August 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com





Katy Perry and husband Orlando Bloom are vacationing in Venice. In the photo greetings to the followers, the US singer has packed a little joke.

Katy Perry (36, “I Kissed a Girl”) and Orlando Bloom (44, “Lord of the Rings”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”) are currently on holiday in the Italian lagoon city of Venice. Both posted photos and videos of it on Instagram. But while his pictures are more classic tourist snaps, Perry surprises her followers with a photo that shows two completely different people.









The sixth slide shows the kiss picture of Jennifer Lopez (51) and Ben Affleck (48), which is currently going around the world and further fuels the rumors of a Bennifer love comeback. Perry’s followers are ecstatic. “Even Katy loves Bennifer,” it reads. Or, garnized with tearful smiling smileys and red hearts: “Not the JLo and Ben photo”. Still others joke, “The photo was an oversight, wasn’t it?” One follower wrote: “The Random Bennifer image made me.”

The tenth photo in Perry’s post, on the other hand, is again completely private. It shows Orlando Bloom and the common pochen relaxing in the Venetian hotel bed.

Wedding still postponed

The US singer and the British actor have been a couple with interruptions since 2016 and have also been engaged since 2019. In the summer of 2020, their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom was born. The young family lives in the Californian city of Montecito. Bloom also has son Flynn (10) from his marriage (2010-2013) to model Miranda Kerr (38).





