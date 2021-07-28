Lady Gaga doppelgänger competes at Tokyo Olympics

It’s once again found food for the Internet: As the Jordanian Taekwondo athlete Julyana Al-Sadeq competed on Monday (July 26) as part of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, some people saw her as a doppelganger of Lady Gaga. Since then, thousands have been joking about the similarity of the two women via social media.

Editor’s recommendation

First and foremost, of course, “Gaga Daily” – the pop singer’s biggest fan page – drew attention to the similarity between Julyana Al-Sadeq and the pop singer. After the site shared a photo of the 26-year-old athlete and wrote: “Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics?”, more than 24,000 people left their likes.

What can’t Lady Gaga do? pic.twitter.com/wO04U7UbSr — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 26, 2021

“What can’t Lady Gaga do?”

The site then shared a compilation of several photos, in which other Lady Gaga doppelgängers can also be seen. Among them are a judge and a firefighter. The fan page wrote: “What can’t Lady Gaga actually do?” Another Twitter user wrote: “Lady Gaga says, ‘Fuck the Grammys and Oscars – I want a gold medal now.’

Editor’s recommendation

Others joked that Lady Gaga had only trained for the Olympics to promote her new album CHROMATICA. It is the fifth studio album of the 35-year-old. The record was released in May 2020. But not everyone saw Julyana Al-Sadeq as a Lady Gaga doppelganger. Some find that she is more like the actress Anne Hathaway.

Be that as it may, Al-Sadeq – who won the gold medal in the 67 kg weight class at the 2018 Asian Games – has now been eliminated in the second round of the Olympic Games. She lost to the Brazilian Milena Titoneli.