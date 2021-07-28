Kim Kardashian celebrates herself on Instagram – with teasing photos

Recently, there was little to celebrate for Kim Kardashian – but now the 40-year-old is happy about a considerable success for her Instagram channel. And on this occasion, she let five be straight.

She is a successful entrepreneur, mother, society girl, fashion trendseer, Instagram star and aspiring lawyer: Kim Kardashian is an absolute all-rounder and unbeatable at marketing her own person. Recently, however, the 40-year-old has had to take some low blows: The divorce from rapper Kanye West, her corona disease – and recently she also fell through the first important exam of her law studies, which is why she now has to think about how to juggle all her obligations, the time with her children and the learning for the catch-up date.

But a Kim Kardashian does not let a few setbacks spoil her mood. She made this clear with her latest Instagram post – with which she celebrates herself quite blatantly. With her channel, Kim now reached the incredible number of followers of 225 million. Reason enough to just rejoice and offer the fans what they (probably) like to see the most: photos of kim, who is as cheerful as she is lightly dressed, with a clear focus on her famous bottom.

Enjoyment of the luxurious swimming pool



In the pictures, the brunette beauty in a skimpy bikini is lounging by the pool, in the background a breathtakingly beautiful landscape, the sky is deep blue. And Kim Kardashian poses completely satisfied for her fans – the two photos put her downside in the right light. She writes squiringly: “225 MIL LOVE U FOR LIFE”.









The day of joy – and obviously also of relaxation at the luxurious pool – is fully granted to her. Because she will probably soon have to deal with her various business projects again, take care of her four children, prepare events and buffalo anew for her studies. Because, as if all this were not enough, she wants to ensure one day as a lawyer that the death penalty is abolished in the USA.

