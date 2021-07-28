Johnny Depp + Amber Heard: Turnaround? Police investigate Amber

It is probably the next and most surprising round in the divorce war between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Previous assumption: The Hollywood star is said to have beaten and threatened his ex-partner. Now, however, the police are investigating Amber.

The mudslinging between Johnny Depp, 57, and Amber Heard, 35, couldn’t get any dirtier – and has cost both stars their reputation. It is about physical violence, threats and above all about the question: Who is telling the truth?

Johnny Depp + Amber Heard: Surprising turnaround?



So far, Johnny Depp has been the suspect who allegedly devastated the shared apartment on May 21, 2016 and allegedly hit Amber Heard with a phone. After their emergency call, the first unit arrived at 9:05 p.m., the second at 10:28 p.m.









Amber then filed for divorce on May 25, 2016. Two days later, she obtained an injunction against the Pirates of the Caribbean star for domestic violence. Heard added pictures of the smashed kitchenette and also photos showing her injured face. Witness to the incident is her friend, the martial artist Racquel “Rocky” Pennington. Now, however, new evidence, which is exclusively available to “Bild”, could bring the turnaround and incriminate Heard so heavily that the police are apparently investigating her.

New photos: Do they prove Depp’s innocence?



The bodycams of the officers, who were called to the scene at the time, have now been evaluated. On them to see: A kitchen in perfect condition and also Amber looks uninjured. The police, specialists in victims of domestic violence, testified that neither Amber had traces of injury, nor was the apartment devastated or smashed.

If the allegations against Amber Heard harden, she faces up to four years in prison for perjury, i.e. falsified evidence.

Johnny Depp told Bild about his lawyer Adam Waldmann: “Mister Depp is patiently waiting for his rehabilitation and the end of this nightmare.”

For the time being, however, the nightmare goes into the next round for both of them.

Sources used: bild.de

