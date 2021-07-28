Interview with Megan Fox: Suddenly her sons crawl through the picture

Actually, the video interview with Megan Fox should be about her new film. But then her sons climbed out of their bed castle – and found fun appearing again and again.

In a video interview with the American “Today” it should actually be about Megan Fox and her new film. But her three sons have successfully prevented this. Their interviewers Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie were so distracted by the boys crawling around in the background that they could no longer concentrate on their questions. Noah, Bodhi and Journey actually did everything to hide and not get into the picture … Well, almost everything. The comments of the “Today” journalists rather spurred the boys to come back again and again. The only one who remained totally relaxed was Mama Megan Fox herself. She had a simple explanation for the appearance of the children.

“You’ve just woken up, it’s 7.30 a.m. here,” says the 36-year-old. The three had seen a movie the night before and had fallen asleep on the sofa, she explains the Kissenberge in the background of the living room where she conducted the video interview. Because the interview went differently than planned anyway, she then tells directly how difficult it is for her that the children she had with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green grow up so quickly. “I wish, and I’m sure many mothers see it this way, that you could put them back in the age of two- or three-year-olds for a day from time to time,” Fox longs. “It’s hard to see them grow up so fast. In fact, I often wrestle with it and cry after the times because they grow up so quickly.”

“My phone shows me photos from when they were younger,” Fox says of her phone’s auto-generated reminders. “It’s hard for me to look at them. It’s painful to love someone so much. But I have three boys. They are insanely funny. And they don’t obey me one bit.”

In addition, there is the eternal bad conscience, which probably most parents know. Fox, who is currently promoting her new horror film “Till Death,” says she often goes to court too strictly with herself. “I feel like no matter how hard you put in and how hard you tried everything back then, you always look back and think, ‘I should have been there for them more,’ or ‘I hope I was grateful for the moment at the time, because I’ll never get it back.'”

