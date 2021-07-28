“First tooth”: Katy Perry gives update on daughter Daisy

Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy has grown up quite a bit. Last year, the singer and her partner Orlando Bloom (44) were able to announce sweet news: Their first child together had seen the light of day on August 26. The fact that the birth of her girl is now a while ago is not only shown by the fact that the little one will be one year old in the summer – but also because the first teeth are already coming!

Guest in the show “On-Air with Ryan Seacrest” Katy chatted about Daisy and her great development: “She crawls and has her first tooth.” But until she can bite properly, it takes a while. The milk tooth is still hardly visible. “It looks almost like my teeth,” joked the proud mother. Although their upper row of teeth is flawless, their lower row is rather “interesting”.

Katy enjoys her time with her daughter to the fullest. She didn’t have that until Mother’s Day on Twitter made very clear: “I am so grateful for this deep and intense love and am honored to join the Mama Club. Happiest Mother’s Day”, she had written.

Katy Perry, 2021

Katy Perry in April 2021

Katy Perry at the DVF Awards, 2019

